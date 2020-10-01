Browns D needs 'everybody doing their job' against bevy of Cowboys playmakers

Joe Woods didn't mince words when he was asked about the long list of players, schemes and play types he needed to worry about in preparations for the Dallas Cowboys this week.

"There's a lot of stuff," Woods said with a chuckle in a Zoom call Thursday with local reporters. "There are some different things that you want to do to try to take away some of the stuff they do well, but the biggest thing for us is everybody doing their job and really just executing the defensive plan."

Woods, the Browns defensive coordinator, will be tasked with lining his players up in a position to slow several talented players down. Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott and WRs Amari Cooper and rookie CeeDee Lamb are all players capable of wrecking a defensive gameplan in a hurry, and Dak Prescott, Dallas' five-year QB veteran, is leading the league in passing yards heading into Week 4.

Cleveland likely will need one of its best defensive performances of the year Sunday to successfully suppress its opponent. A Week 4 win will give the Browns their first 3-1 start to a season since 2001, and a win over the Cowboys in any fashion will make a statement to the rest of the league about how the Browns will stack up against some of the NFL's best teams.

But a full effort is needed to do it.