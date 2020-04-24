14 players to watch during Day 2 of the 2020 NFL Draft

LB Malik Harrison (Ohio State)

Of all the Ohio State prospects that could land with the Browns, Harrison might have the best shot. Cleveland needs to shore up its thin linebacker depth and add a player who could see considerable playing time as a rookie, and Harrison fits the bill. He's one of the top run-stuffing linebackers available in the class and could carve out a starting role if he improves his instincts in man-coverage.

S Kyle Dugger (Lenoir-Rhyne)

Dugger became a top safety prospect even though he played at Division II Lenoir-Rhyne. His small-school background hasn't stopped scouts from raving about his size (6-foot-1, 217 pounds), speed (4.49 40-yard dash) and production (10 interceptions in five seasons). Dugger checks all the boxes for what teams look for at the position.

LB Akeem Davis-Gaither (Appalachian State)

Davis-Gaither lacks the typical size of an NFL linebacker and is only 224 pounds, but he still showed consistent tackling abilities at Appalachian State and has quick sideline-to-sideline speed. The Browns already have a linebacker with those capabilities in Mack Wilson, but there's no such thing as too much talent at a position.

TE Adam Trautman (Dayton)

Trautman is set to become the first draft pick from Dayton since 1977 after he won Pioneer League Offensive Player of the Year and led the Flyers in nearly every receiving statistic, including a whopping 14 touchdowns. The only concern about Trautman is how he'll adjust to bigger players in the NFL, but his ceiling with the Browns would be very high in Stefanski's tight-end heavy offensive style.

WR KJ Hamler (Penn State)

Two wide receivers to watch for the Browns on Day 2 might seem like a lot considering the position isn't among their biggest needs, but no team should be faulted for picking up wide receivers from such a deep class on Day 2. Hamler didn't run the 40-yard dash at the combine due to a hamstring injury, but he still might be the fastest player in the class and would be an intriguing option if available at 41.

DT Raekwon Davis (Alabama)

Davis would be a solid addition for the Browns at defensive line, which never met its potential last season after injuries and suspensions. He's a three-year starter at Alabama and racked up 8.5 sacks as a sophomore but only recorded two sacks in his final two years, which is why he's fallen a bit in this year's projections. Even though he lacks consistent explosiveness, Davis has some elite physical traits and could benefit from playing behind Sheldon Richardson and Larry Ogunjobi.

LB Logan Wilson (Wyoming)

Wilson, a linebacker from Wyoming, is projected to land in the third round but is one of the top tacklers in the draft class. He was a finalist for the Dick Butkus Award given to the top linebacker in college football, but his pass coverage abilities will need work. The Browns need linebackers of any kind, however, and might be attracted to the potential upside from Wilson.

LB Zack Baun (Wisconsin)