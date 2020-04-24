14 players to watch during Day 2 of the 2020 NFL Draft

Apr 24, 2020 at 09:16 AM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

The Browns addressed arguably their biggest need Thursday when they selected offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. with their first pick of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Now, Cleveland will look to patch up more of its roster holes Friday with the 41st pick in the second round and 74th and 97th picks in the third round.

Here are 14 players to watch Friday on Day 2 of the draft.

DE Yetur Gross-Matos (Penn State)

The talented pass rusher is arguably one of the best players available heading into Day 2. He earned first-team All-Big Ten honors last season after compiling 15 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks.

S Xavier McKinney (Alabama)

McKinney was predicted in many mock drafts to go as a mid-to-late first round pick. He was named first-team All-SEC and led Alabama in tackles last season but slid out of the first round because of concerns about his footwork, particularly in the slot. The Browns, however, will have a hard time passing on McKinney if none of the eight teams ahead of them select him.

S Grant Delpit (LSU)

The Browns will also be lucky if Delpit, who grabbed eight interceptions in three seasons at LSU, is still available at No. 41. He won the 2019 Jim Thorpe Award, given to the most outstanding defensive back in college football, but has slid to the second round because of tackling concerns. Delpit is the first Thorpe Award winner to not be taken in the first round since Desmond King was drafted in the fifth round in 2017.

TE Cole Kmet (Notre Dame)

Kmet is regarded as the top tight end prospect after he caught six touchdowns last season with the Fighting Irish. His 6-foot-6, 262-pound frame pairs nicely with his wide catch radius and excellent hand-eye coordination, but there are questions with how well Kmet can block. The Browns would need Kmet to work on that to become a perfect fit in Kevin Stefanski's wide zone offense, which needs two versatile tight ends, but Kmet's massive size and top-tier catching abilities make him NFL-ready.

WR Chase Claypool (Notre Dame)

Claypool is one of many wide receivers who would've received more attention had this year's wide receiver class not been stacked with talent. At Notre Dame, Claypool played every receiver position in Brian Kelly's offense and led the Fighting Irish with 13 touchdowns and 1,037 receiving yards. At 6-foot-4, Claypool would have a height advantage on most NFL cornerbacks and could find immediate production alongside Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry.

S Jeremy Chinn (Southern Illinois)

The Southern Illinois safety has enjoyed one of the fastest climbs of all safeties available. At 6-foot-3 and 221 pounds, Chinn certainly has the size to make plays at the NFL level, but scouts aren't as high on his football instincts. The potential is still there, and Chinn would be a great way for the Browns to address one of their biggest needs on defense.

LB Malik Harrison (Ohio State)

Of all the Ohio State prospects that could land with the Browns, Harrison might have the best shot. Cleveland needs to shore up its thin linebacker depth and add a player who could see considerable playing time as a rookie, and Harrison fits the bill. He's one of the top run-stuffing linebackers available in the class and could carve out a starting role if he improves his instincts in man-coverage.

S Kyle Dugger (Lenoir-Rhyne)

Dugger became a top safety prospect even though he played at Division II Lenoir-Rhyne. His small-school background hasn't stopped scouts from raving about his size (6-foot-1, 217 pounds), speed (4.49 40-yard dash) and production (10 interceptions in five seasons). Dugger checks all the boxes for what teams look for at the position.

LB Akeem Davis-Gaither (Appalachian State)

Davis-Gaither lacks the typical size of an NFL linebacker and is only 224 pounds, but he still showed consistent tackling abilities at Appalachian State and has quick sideline-to-sideline speed. The Browns already have a linebacker with those capabilities in Mack Wilson, but there's no such thing as too much talent at a position.

TE Adam Trautman (Dayton)

Trautman is set to become the first draft pick from Dayton since 1977 after he won Pioneer League Offensive Player of the Year and led the Flyers in nearly every receiving statistic, including a whopping 14 touchdowns. The only concern about Trautman is how he'll adjust to bigger players in the NFL, but his ceiling with the Browns would be very high in Stefanski's tight-end heavy offensive style.

WR KJ Hamler (Penn State)

Two wide receivers to watch for the Browns on Day 2 might seem like a lot considering the position isn't among their biggest needs, but no team should be faulted for picking up wide receivers from such a deep class on Day 2. Hamler didn't run the 40-yard dash at the combine due to a hamstring injury, but he still might be the fastest player in the class and would be an intriguing option if available at 41.

DT Raekwon Davis (Alabama)

Davis would be a solid addition for the Browns at defensive line, which never met its potential last season after injuries and suspensions. He's a three-year starter at Alabama and racked up 8.5 sacks as a sophomore but only recorded two sacks in his final two years, which is why he's fallen a bit in this year's projections. Even though he lacks consistent explosiveness, Davis has some elite physical traits and could benefit from playing behind Sheldon Richardson and Larry Ogunjobi.

LB Logan Wilson (Wyoming)

Wilson, a linebacker from Wyoming, is projected to land in the third round but is one of the top tacklers in the draft class. He was a finalist for the Dick Butkus Award given to the top linebacker in college football, but his pass coverage abilities will need work. The Browns need linebackers of any kind, however, and might be attracted to the potential upside from Wilson.

LB Zack Baun (Wisconsin)

Baun was widely projected to be a first-round linebacker and top-40 prospect. Baun doesn't project to be a full-time rusher in the NFL but has great instincts and could be a second-round steal for the Browns.

