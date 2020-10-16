Browns Mailbag: What are Browns' options at safety after more adversity?

The back end of the secondary seems to be an area of weakness on this team, though Coach Woods seems committed to his current personnel despite the safety position looking overmatched in real time. Is there something that the average fan might not be seeing that could be contributing to the defensive struggles over the top? — Benji C., Lansing, Michigan

The Browns are looking to be better than they have been against the pass so far this season, and their rankings, while mostly middle of the pack, indicate there's room to grow. So far this season, Cleveland has surrendered 15 plays of 20+ yards and two plays of 40+. The Browns rank 23rd in the league in explosive pass plays allowed (15+ yards).

The defense, though, has made up for some of these plays by forcing more takeaways than any other team in the league. That opportunistic nature came to the forefront last week against the Colts when the Browns got two interceptions from the safety position. Ronnie Harrison Jr.'s pick-six and Sheldrick Redwine's interception late in the fourth quarter were huge plays that made a difference in the final outcome. So much has been made about the Browns' offense, particularly the running attack — and it's all well-deserved — but this flurry of turnovers is one of the biggest reasons why Cleveland stands at 4-1 entering Sunday's showdown with the Steelers.

This game will provide a major challenge for the safeties for multiple reasons, the biggest of which being the overall health of the unit. Karl Joseph (hamstring) and Harrison (concussion) have yet to practice this week. If neither are available Sunday, the Browns would be left with three safeties — Andrew Sendejo, Redwine and Jovante Moffatt — all of whom are listed as free safeties. Ever since Grant Delpit's season-ending injury in training camp, this group has been forced to dig deep into its depth, and it will likely do so again in some capacity against the Steelers.

"(Pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach Jeff Howard) has done a good job throughout training camp just always rotating all the guys we have in the back end," defensive coordinator Joe Woods said. "The guys are all familiar with the defense. We have the ability to move pieces around. With Ronnie, it is really day by day with him, but I think we may get him back. We will see. Regardless, we will have guys that will be ready to step up and play."

Some big improvement is seen in the linebacker position. Can the Browns shut down Ben and Pittsburgh's tricky short passes to James Conner? — Rob M., Charleston, West Virginia

From my view in the press box, it seems like the Browns have been much better this season at limiting running backs in the passing game. This past week, Indianapolis' duo of Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines accounted for just four catches and 39 yards through the air. The previous week, Ezekiel Elliott had a big game (eight receptions, 71 yards) but you've got to consider the circumstances of the fourth quarter, when Dallas trailed by as much as 27, before making too much of it.

One of the biggest differences is how the Browns are using their linebackers. Gone are the days of two linebackers playing every single snap, as Cleveland has doled out numerous snaps to five different players at the position. Linebackers coach Jason Tarver credited his time with coaching legend Bill Walsh as the reason why he's rotated so many players at a bunch of different spots.

"One of his favorite phrases was 'Know your personnel and use your personnel,'" Tarver said. "What that means is figure out what guys can do and then give them a chance. We do some substitutions, and we put guys in what we feel is the best position to be successful. Listen, sometimes it is not going to turn out perfect, but it is what you do the next time.