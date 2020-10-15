Browns D focused on slowing down rejuvenated, Ben Roethlisberger-led Steelers passing game

Much of the early season hype about the Browns has revolved around their efficient offense that leads the NFL with 942 rushing yards and is fourth in the league with an average of 31 points per game. Cleveland certainly has the offensive firepower to match what Roethlisberger is capable of doing with his own offense. The defense, however, has made plenty of plays that have helped the Browns extend their winning streak to four games for the first time since 2009.

The Browns lead the NFL with 12 turnovers thanks to six interceptions and an even more remarkable six fumble recoveries. Cleveland has made up for defensive mistakes by forcing takeaways and keeping the opposing offense off the field, and any turnovers will feel even sweeter Sunday against Roethlisberger and the divisional rival.

"We just have to be able to challenge those guys," linebacker B.J. Goodson said. "He takes whatever you give. I have seen a lot of defenses make it easy for him."

Interceptions and fumbles are only one way to stop Roethlisberger, though, and the other options are just as difficult to accomplish.

Even though he underwent surgery on tendons in his throwing arm, Roethlisberger has shown the same arm strength and accuracy that have made him one of the most consistent throwers in NFL history. He has a strong batch of receivers to catch his passes, too, in Juju Smith-Schuster, Diontae Johnson and rookie Chase Claypool, who torched the Philadelphia Eagles for four touchdowns last weekend.

At 38 years old, Roethlisberger is still elusive in the pocket and can find ways to muscle out of heavy pressure and extend plays. A 6-foot-5, 240-pound player is never easy to bring down, and the Browns don't need to be reminded about the difficulty of tackling the sturdy quarterback.

"He's big," Goodson said with a chuckle as he shook his head. "He's just a big guy. It's that simple. For his size, he has good balance, so he's hard to take down."

Not many franchises are as familiar with the challenges Roethlisberger brings as an opposing quarterback than Cleveland, but the Browns have tapped into a type of early-season success they haven't found in decades. A win Sunday, for example, would give the Browns their first 5-1 start to a season since 1994 and first win at Heinz Field since 2003.

To get there, the Browns need to do something they haven't done since 2014: beat Big Ben.