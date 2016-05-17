Browns PLAY 60 Spring Challenge Winners Announced!

Cleveland Browns Foundation hosts 26th annual Golf Tournament
The Browns teed off at Firestone Country Club in support of the Cleveland Browns Foundation's flagship fundraising event
Cleveland Browns Foundation announces 2026 Marion Motley Scholarship recipients
Robert Bonchak and Jaeden Dancy attended a Browns OTA practice to be recognized as the 2026 recipients
Browns Give Back donates over $250,000 in football equipment to local high schools
30 high school programs from across Northeast and Central Ohio were represented at the equipment giveaway
Browns provide two new high-quality synthetic turf fields to local Northeast Ohio schools and communities
The projects at Richmond Heights and Charles F. Brush high schools mark the 18th and 19th fields dedicated by the Browns, courtesy of the Haslam/Johnson families
Browns break ground on 18th field project at Richmond Heights High School
The Browns 2026 rookie class attended the groundbreaking to celebrate the 18th field project
Nordonia wins inaugural Girls Flag Football State Championship
Nordonia was one of four teams for the Browns' division to compete for state title
OHSAA set to host inaugural 2026 Girls Flag Football State Championship Tournament
Eight elite teams collide at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in a one-day, winner-take-all showdown for the first-ever OHSAA state title
Madison named 2026 Browns Girls High School Flag Football champion
Berkshire, Nordonia, Madison and Midview set to compete in inaugural OHSAA Girls High School Flag Football State Championship
Browns Stay in the Game! thanks educators with Teacher Appreciation Week celebrations
Stay in the Game! partners with 220+ districts and impacts more than 600,000 students throughout Ohio
Browns to host fifth annual Browns Girls High School Flag Football Championship Tournament at the University of Akron's InfoCision Stadium
The Cleveland Browns Girls High School Flag Football Program is presented by Gatorade
Browns set to host 2026 Northeast Ohio Girls Flag Football Championship Tournament
The tournament will take place on May 11 at The University of Akron's InfoCision Stadium