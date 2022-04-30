Browns select CB Martin Emerson with No. 68 pick in 2022 NFL Draft

The Browns on Friday selected CB Martin Emerson with the 68th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Emerson, a native of Pensacola, Florida, was a three-year starter at Mississippi State and recorded 16 career pass breakups and one interception. He's a tall, rangy cornerback at 6-foot-1 and 201 pounds and had 50 tackles and three pass breakups in 2021. He led Mississippi State with 11 pass breakups in 2020.
The Browns will be back on the clock Friday with two more picks in the third round at No. 78 overall and No. 99 overall.
Check out photos of Browns 2022 third round pick Martin Emerson.