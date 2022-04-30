Browns select CB Martin Emerson with No. 68 pick in 2022 NFL Draft

Emerson was a three-year starter at Mississippi State and recorded 16 career pass breakups

Apr 29, 2022 at 09:40 PM
The Browns on Friday selected CB Martin Emerson with the 68th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Emerson, a native of Pensacola, Florida, was a three-year starter at Mississippi State and recorded 16 career pass breakups and one interception. He's a tall, rangy cornerback at 6-foot-1 and 201 pounds and had 50 tackles and three pass breakups in 2021. He led Mississippi State with 11 pass breakups in 2020.

The Browns will be back on the clock Friday with two more picks in the third round at No. 78 overall and No. 99 overall.

Photos: 3rd-Round Pick Martin Emerson Through the Years

Check out photos of Browns 2022 third round pick Martin Emerson.

Mississippi State defensive back Martin Emerson participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mississippi State cornerback Martin Emerson (1) celebrates with teammates after they defeated Auburn in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Butch Dill/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mississippi State cornerback Martin Emerson (1) warms up before an NCAA football game against Memphis on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)
John Amis/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mississippi State defensive back Martin Emerson runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Mississippi State defenders Marcus Murphy (7), Martin Emerson (1) and Fred Peters (38) go after an Arkansas fumble during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
Michael Woods/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mississippi State cornerback Martin Emerson (1) rests after a drill during warmups before an NCAA football game against Memphis on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)
John Amis/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks (16) tries to make a catch in front of Mississippi State defensive back Martin Emerson (1) during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
Michael Woods/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mississippi State defensive back Martin Emerson runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Auburn wide receiver Kobe Hudson (5) is tackled by Mississippi State cornerback Martin Emerson after a reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Butch Dill/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mississippi State cornerback Martin Emerson (1) recovers a blocked field goal against Auburn during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Butch Dill/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
