#BrownsCamp Daily

#BrownsCamp Daily: Stefanski likes Baker Mayfield's progress through 1st part of camp

Aug 22, 2020 at 09:09 PM
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

The quarterback always commands attention, no matter the football team. It's a hugely important position, of course, and the team often goes as far as its signal-caller can take it.

But it's not every day when a head coach is asked about the progress of the quarterback. That's what made Saturday's press conference with Kevin Stefanski especially insightful. He was asked how Baker Mayfield has handled the first week of training camp and the ongoing installation of a new offense that should help him elevate his game in 2020 and beyond.

"He is doing a nice job," Stefanski said. "All of our players, you have to remind yourself that they are running plays full speed for the first time versus an offense or versus a defense so there are definitely going to be moments where it is not perfect. I think Baker, just like all the other guys, we are learning, and I think he is doing a really nice job. You go down to the red zone period the other day, and we are running those plays for the first time and he is making them work. Then there are other ones that we have to do better at all positions. I think understanding that we are trying to build this thing and get the basics down is really important.

"The other note for the quarterbacks in particular is we make life hard on them in practice, and we are giving them tough looks and we are not giving them outs in certain areas. It is definitely a tough position to play, and we want to make sure that we simulate that as much as we can in practice."

Saturday's practice featured more tough look for Mayfield and the quarterbacks. He certainly thrived in some situations, like when he connected with a wide-open Austin Hooper on a long touchdown pass. There were some more teachable moments, too, that will be addressed during the 22 or so hours between practices.

We covered that and more on a busy Saturday in Berea.

Headlines

Browns sign DT Ricky Walker

Kevin Johnson out of hospital, play status to be evaluated on week-by-week basis

Zegura's Deep Dive: Analyzing the offense 1 week into Training Camp

Nick Chubb returns to practice for final stage of concussion protocol

Myles Garrett says 'ultimate success is team success,' has playoffs as lone goal for 2020

Fresh Takes: On-Field Observations from Day 7 of Training Camp

Photos: Training Camp - Day 7

Check out photos from the seventh day of Browns Camp

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 22, 2020
1 / 36

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 22, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Donovan Olumba (33) during practice on August 22, 2020
2 / 36

Cornerback Donovan Olumba (33) during practice on August 22, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Punter Jamie Gillan (7) during practice on August 22, 2020
3 / 36

Punter Jamie Gillan (7) during practice on August 22, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski and Offensive Coordinator Alex Van Pelt during practice on August 22, 2020
4 / 36

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski and Offensive Coordinator Alex Van Pelt during practice on August 22, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) during practice on August 22, 2020
5 / 36

Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) during practice on August 22, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on August 22, 2020
6 / 36

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on August 22, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 22, 2020
7 / 36

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 22, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) during practice on August 22, 2020
8 / 36

Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) during practice on August 22, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during practice on August 22, 2020
9 / 36

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during practice on August 22, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during practice on August 22, 2020
10 / 36

Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during practice on August 22, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during practice on August 22, 2020
11 / 36

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during practice on August 22, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during practice on August 22, 2020
12 / 36

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during practice on August 22, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale (96) during practice on August 22, 2020
13 / 36

Defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale (96) during practice on August 22, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver JoJo Natson (19) during practice on August 22, 2020
14 / 36

Wide receiver JoJo Natson (19) during practice on August 22, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during practice on August 22, 2020
15 / 36

Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during practice on August 22, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on August 22, 2020
16 / 36

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on August 22, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Ricky Walker during practice on August 22, 2020
17 / 36

Ricky Walker during practice on August 22, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during practice on August 22, 2020
18 / 36

Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during practice on August 22, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 22, 2020
19 / 36

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 22, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on August 22, 2020
20 / 36

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on August 22, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) and Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on August 22, 2020
21 / 36

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) and Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on August 22, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during practice on August 22, 2020
22 / 36

Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during practice on August 22, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during practice on August 22, 2020
23 / 36

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during practice on August 22, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 22, 2020
24 / 36

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 22, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during practice on August 22, 2020
25 / 36

Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during practice on August 22, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice on August 22, 2020
26 / 36

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice on August 22, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 22, 2020
27 / 36

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 22, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 22, 2020
28 / 36

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 22, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during practice on August 22, 2020
29 / 36

Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during practice on August 22, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 22, 2020
30 / 36

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 22, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 22, 2020
31 / 36

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 22, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver J'Mon Moore (16) during practice on August 22, 2020
32 / 36

Wide receiver J'Mon Moore (16) during practice on August 22, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during practice on August 22, 2020
33 / 36

Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during practice on August 22, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during practice on August 22, 2020
34 / 36

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during practice on August 22, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on August 22, 2020
35 / 36

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on August 22, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during practice on August 22, 2020
36 / 36

Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during practice on August 22, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Press Conferences

