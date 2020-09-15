Club 46: Thom Darden embraced Cleveland on his path to becoming legendary DB

Baseball was pushed aside. Football became Darden's top sport, and he became a high-flying, hard-hitting defensive player at Sandusky High School.

His commitment to football, though, came after his dad gave him a blunt message about his college future.

"Look," his dad said. "If you want to go to college, you've got to figure out a way to pay for it or get it paid for because we can't afford to send you to college."

Darden felt his stomach drop. He always wanted to leave home, which was in a segregated all-black neighborhood. He frequently found himself in fights with the white residents that lived in a separate neighborhood he needed to walk through to get to school.

He wanted to leave, and he'd do anything to do it.

Football was his gateway. He performed well enough to secure a scholarship at Michigan, which successfully lured Darden to sign despite heavy recruiting interest from Ohio State, where Buckeyes coaching legend Woody Hayes believed Darden would fit as a linebacker.

Ohio State was off Darden's list, however, when he noticed Hayes erase his name from the bottom of his recruiting chalkboard and rewrite it at the top before he walked into his office for a meeting on his visit.

"See, Thom," he remembers Hayes saying. "Here you are. You're No. 1 on our list."

Darden wasn't buying it. In the end, he didn't need to — he built a great college career under coach Bo Schembechler in Ann Arbor, where he had 218 tackles, 11 interceptions and became an All-American and All-Big Ten selection in his final two seasons.

That paved Darden's path to Cleveland, which he embraced to the fullest. He garnered three or more interceptions in seven of his 10 seasons and nearly helped push Cleveland to one of its most successful eras in franchise history.

His favorite team, though, was the Kardiac Kids. Darden, then an eight-year veteran, learned the importance of team chemistry that season, which was famous for close-game finishes that defined the team's nickname. The Browns always seemed to prevail, however, and the significance of the season has lasted with Darden forever.

"The one thing that I have learned, and it follows me both in business and in raising kids, there's a certain amount of love and, I guess you call it, opportunity that comes with a team, an organized team, especially in the sports realm," he said. "There's an intangible feeling of success that you already have. I did not play on another Browns team that had all of those intangible feelings that we had on that team. We went into every game knowing that, as long as we stayed close, regardless, somehow or another we were going to win the game at the end of the game."

Darden continued to call Cleveland home after retirement when he became a financial advisor and started his own business. He might be the Browns' all-time interceptions leader and one of the greatest defensive backs to ever don orange and brown, but he'll always remember the city for much more than football.