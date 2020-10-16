Injury Report: Baker Mayfield, Odell Beckham Jr. among 6 Browns listed questionable vs. Steelers

Beckham did not practice Thursday or Friday after coming down with an illness. Stefanski said Beckham had a good practice Wednesday and has participated in virtual meetings.

Beckham can return to the Browns' facility Saturday if he produces another negative COVID-19 test, Stefanski said.

"I think there's enough time to catch him up barring his health," Stefanski said.

Landry participated in his first practice of the week Friday and was a limited participant. Landry, who took a hard hit in last week's first quarter and played through the pain, has appeared in 101 consecutive games.