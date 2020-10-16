Injury Report: Baker Mayfield, Odell Beckham Jr. among 6 Browns listed questionable vs. Steelers

Baker Mayfield continues to make progress from his chest injury and is considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers.
Mayfield, who was a limited participant Wednesday and Thursday and a full participant Friday, was one of six players listed questionable on Friday's injury report. He joins WR Odell Beckham Jr. (illness), WR Jarvis Landry (hip/ribs), P Jamie Gillan (groin), DT Larry Ogunjobi (abdomen) and DE Olivier Vernon (groin).
Four Browns, all of whom did not practice this week, were ruled out: G Wyatt Teller (calf), S Ronnie Harrison Jr. (concussion), S Karl Joseph (hamstring) and LB Jacob Phillips (knee).
Mayfield took a hard hit near the end of last week's win against the Colts but didn't miss any snaps. He had his workload gradually increase as the week unfolded and was throwing Friday during the portion of practice open to reporters.
"Like we've been saying all along, he's improving every day," Stefanski said.
Check out exclusive photos of the Browns preparing for their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers
Beckham did not practice Thursday or Friday after coming down with an illness. Stefanski said Beckham had a good practice Wednesday and has participated in virtual meetings.
Beckham can return to the Browns' facility Saturday if he produces another negative COVID-19 test, Stefanski said.
"I think there's enough time to catch him up barring his health," Stefanski said.
Landry participated in his first practice of the week Friday and was a limited participant. Landry, who took a hard hit in last week's first quarter and played through the pain, has appeared in 101 consecutive games.
"He's making a push to Sunday like he always does," Stefanski said.
Gillan suffered an injury during Thursday's practice and was limited Friday. In the event Gillan can't play Sunday, K Cody Parkey would handle the punting, Stefanski said.
Joseph will miss his second straight game with a hamstring injury. Teller, Harrison and Phillips all suffered their injuries against the Colts.