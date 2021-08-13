The Winning Mix: 3 keys for success in Saturday's preseason opener

3. Separation Saturday

The Browns coaches and front office would like nothing more than to see players separate themselves in some of the key position battles. In the safety room, the Browns could be without the top four players on the depth chart, so second-year players Javonte Moffatt, Elijah Benton and rookie Richard LeCounte III will receive many chances to make an unforgettable impression.

Among the defensive ends, a similar opportunity exists with Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney and Takkarist McKinley out for the contest. Porter Gustin is the only end on the roster who spent the entire 2020 season on the Browns' active roster. Cameron Malveaux and Joe Jackson both spent time on the active roster a year ago for the Browns. Curtis Weaver, who missed his entire rookie year with a foot injury, will finally get to put on a Browns uniform and will be joined by UDFA Romeo McKnight in making his Browns debut. The Browns would love one or more of these young pass rushers to be disruptive against the Jags and take a step toward cementing a roster spot and a pass rushing role.