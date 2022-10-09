The Winning Mix: 3 keys to a victory over the Los Angeles Chargers 

2. Pressure Justin Herbert

Justin Herbert is as prolific a quarterback as any in the NFL today, and the only way to slow him down is with pressure. Herbert enters the game with a league-leading 1,250 passing yards with nine touchdowns and only two interceptions. He has an uncanny ability to get rid of the ball quickly and has only taken four sacks on the season, fewest in the league. When operating from a clean pocket, Herbert completes 75 percent of his passes, averages 8.4 yards per attempt, has thrown nine touchdown passes and has a quarterback rating of 124. In other words, no pressure will be no bueno.

The Browns will count on Myles and Clowney against a line starting two rookies, including a sixth-rounder at left tackle who will be making only his second NFL start. Pressure is so critical, because when under duress this year, Herbert is completing just 51 percent of his passes, averaging 5.9 yards per attempt with no touchdowns, one interception and a quarterback rating of just 62. Turning up the heat will really help the Browns backend against this explosive, big-play offense and could thwart Herbert's bid to throw for 300-plus yards for an NFL record eight straight game on the road this Sunday.

3. Clean Sheet and Finish Drives

The Browns are 11-2 under Kevin Stefanski all time when they don't commit a single turnover, and they are 2-0 this year with a clean sheet. The Chargers are too good on offense to waste any of our possessions, and they're too explosive to give them extra possessions or a short field to operate on.