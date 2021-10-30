The Winning Mix: 3 keys to a victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers

*3. Win the turnover battle *

This one always seems to find its way into the Winning Mix, but against the Steelers it truly takes on an enhanced level of importance. Winning the turnover battle always starts with a clean sheet on offense, and the Browns are now 9-1 all-time under Kevin Stefanski when they do not turn the ball over. In the Browns' playoff win over the Steelers and in the Week 17 playoff clincher a year ago, the Browns had a clean sheet in both games and won the turnover battle plus-5 and plus-1, respectively.

Under Tomlin, the Steelers often go as the turnover battle goes. When the Steelers are neutral or win the turnover battle, they are 122-19! When they lose the turnover battle, they are 26-52-1. So far in 2021, the Steelers are 3-0 when they tie (2-0) or win the turnover battle and 0-3 when they lose it. In 2020, the Browns were 2–0 when they won the turnover battle against the Steelers and lost the only game in which they lost the turnover battle. Generating turnovers has been a real point of emphasis for the Browns over the course of this extended week of preparation, and hopefully some tight coverage against the Steelers quick passing game will lead to either an interception (or two) or force Roethlisberger to hold the ball so Myles Garrett and Co. can get home for a big sack strip fumble, which would be the team's first of the year.