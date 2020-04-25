8 players to watch during Day 3 of the 2020 NFL Draft

Apr 25, 2020 at 01:34 AM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

Day 2 of the virtual NFL Draft is complete. The Browns selected three players in the second and third rounds and will have three more selections waiting Saturday on the final day of the draft.

Here are eight players to watch for the Browns at picks 115, 160 and 187.

LB Akeem Davis-Gaither (Appalachian State)

Davis-Gaither was a player to watch for the Browns on Day 2 and will be one of the best linebackers still on the board for Day 3. Cleveland addressed its linebacker need by selecting Jacob Phillips on Friday in the third round, and Davis-Gaither would be a steal for the position if the Browns want to grab him Saturday.

DE Bradlee Anae (Utah)

The Browns grabbed Jacob Elliott for their interior defensive line depth in the third round. They could still draft someone for outside line help, too, and Anae is arguably the best player still on the board at the position. He punished quarterbacks with 13 sacks last year and would be a great addition for the Browns if he's available at pick No. 115.

G Calvin Throckmorton (Oregon)

The Browns already have a couple of versatile linemen on the roster, but it's never a bad thing to stock up with linemen who can play multiple positions. Throckmorton can do it all up front and was a first team All-Pac-12 selection in his senior season with the Ducks. He played 12 games at right tackle and two games at center last season but made starts at four positions — right tackle, left tackle, center and right guard — in 2018.

Photos: Grant Delpit through the years

The Browns have selected Grant Delpit in the 2020 NFL Draft.

TE Thaddeus Moss (LSU)

Moss, the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss, was one of 2019 Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow's favorite receivers last season and led the Tigers in receptions. He has a reliable pair of hands that compensate for a lack of speed and blocking abilities.

LB Evan Weaver (California)

The Browns grabbed last season's leading tackler in the SEC with Phillips on Day 2. Might they want the leading tackler from the Pac-12, too? Weaver led the conference — and the entire FBS — with a staggering 182 tackles last season en route to Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year. His instincts and, obviously, overall tackling ability give him plenty of upside for a projected late-round pick.

CB Stanford Samuels III (Florida State)

The Browns addressed their major defensive needs on Day 2 and now might look to add to their cornerback position. The position has plenty of young talent already with Denzel Ward and Greedy Williams, and Samuels, who logged eight interceptions in three seasons with the Seminoles, could be a nice addition that would have time to develop under defensive coordinator Joe Woods.

WR Austin Mack (Ohio State)

The effects of a deep receiving class will still be felt on Day 3. Mack has played behind some of Ohio State's most talented wide receivers the past three seasons and would be a high-upside, low-risk pick who could also offer help on special teams.

CB Lamar Jackson (Nebraska)

The Browns will have a chance to add another Lamar Jackson to the AFC North on Day 3 if they want to add to their cornerback depth. At 6-foot-2, Jackson has above-average size for a cornerback and might even have potential as a safety option.

