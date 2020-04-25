8 players to watch during Day 3 of the 2020 NFL Draft

Day 2 of the virtual NFL Draft is complete. The Browns selected three players in the second and third rounds and will have three more selections waiting Saturday on the final day of the draft.

Here are eight players to watch for the Browns at picks 115, 160 and 187.

LB Akeem Davis-Gaither (Appalachian State)

Davis-Gaither was a player to watch for the Browns on Day 2 and will be one of the best linebackers still on the board for Day 3. Cleveland addressed its linebacker need by selecting Jacob Phillips on Friday in the third round, and Davis-Gaither would be a steal for the position if the Browns want to grab him Saturday.

DE Bradlee Anae (Utah)

The Browns grabbed Jacob Elliott for their interior defensive line depth in the third round. They could still draft someone for outside line help, too, and Anae is arguably the best player still on the board at the position. He punished quarterbacks with 13 sacks last year and would be a great addition for the Browns if he's available at pick No. 115.

G Calvin Throckmorton (Oregon)