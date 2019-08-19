Training Camp Story of the Day

Presented by

Damion Ratley returns from injury eager to prove himself in wide receiver competition

Aug 19, 2019 at 05:32 PM
poisal
Anthony Poisal

Digital Media Contributor

Damion Ratley has been in this position before.

The wide receiver fought for one of the final spots on the roster a season ago after the Browns selected him in the sixth round of the 2018 draft. He was considered a longshot to make the team, and that hasn't changed a year later.

Now, Ratley will fight for a spot again after missing the first three weeks of training camp recovering from a hamstring injury he suffered during the second practice. It won't be easy for the former Texas A&M wideout, but Ratley's mindset hasn't changed even though his timeframe to impress coaches was split in half.

"If I thought about the window being smaller, that'd be my only mindset," Ratley said. "I don't think like that. I just got to do what I got to do to make the squad. I love what I do, and it's always fun doing what you love. It's very fun to be back out there."

Training Camp Photos: Best shots from Day 17

Check out photos from the seventeenth day of Browns Camp by team photographer Matt Starkey

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during the seventeenth day of camp on August 19, 2019.
1 / 36

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during the seventeenth day of camp on August 19, 2019.

Defensive tackle Brandin Bryant (69) during the seventeenth day of camp on August 19, 2019.
2 / 36

Defensive tackle Brandin Bryant (69) during the seventeenth day of camp on August 19, 2019.

Kicker Austin Seibert (2) during the seventeenth day of camp on August 19, 2019.
3 / 36

Kicker Austin Seibert (2) during the seventeenth day of camp on August 19, 2019.

Tight end Rico Gathers (82) during the seventeenth day of camp on August 19, 2019.
4 / 36

Tight end Rico Gathers (82) during the seventeenth day of camp on August 19, 2019.

Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during the seventeenth day of camp on August 19, 2019.
5 / 36

Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during the seventeenth day of camp on August 19, 2019.

Offensive tackle Chris Hubbard (74) during the seventeenth day of camp on August 19, 2019.
6 / 36

Offensive tackle Chris Hubbard (74) during the seventeenth day of camp on August 19, 2019.

Offensive tackle Greg Robinson (78) during the seventeenth day of camp on August 19, 2019.
7 / 36

Offensive tackle Greg Robinson (78) during the seventeenth day of camp on August 19, 2019.

Defensive tackle Devaroe Lawrence (99) during the seventeenth day of camp on August 19, 2019.
8 / 36

Defensive tackle Devaroe Lawrence (99) during the seventeenth day of camp on August 19, 2019.

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during the seventeenth day of camp on August 19, 2019.
9 / 36

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during the seventeenth day of camp on August 19, 2019.

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the seventeenth day of camp on August 19, 2019.
10 / 36

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the seventeenth day of camp on August 19, 2019.

Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) during the seventeenth day of camp on August 19, 2019.
11 / 36

Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) during the seventeenth day of camp on August 19, 2019.

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the seventeenth day of camp on August 19, 2019.
12 / 36

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the seventeenth day of camp on August 19, 2019.

Linebacker Christian Kirksey (58) during the seventeenth day of camp on August 19, 2019.
13 / 36

Linebacker Christian Kirksey (58) during the seventeenth day of camp on August 19, 2019.

Center JC Tretter (64) during the seventeenth day of camp on August 19, 2019.
14 / 36

Center JC Tretter (64) during the seventeenth day of camp on August 19, 2019.

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during the seventeenth day of camp on August 19, 2019.
15 / 36

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during the seventeenth day of camp on August 19, 2019.

Wide receiver Jaelen Strong (10) during the seventeenth day of camp on August 19, 2019.
16 / 36

Wide receiver Jaelen Strong (10) during the seventeenth day of camp on August 19, 2019.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during the seventeenth day of camp on August 19, 2019.
17 / 36

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during the seventeenth day of camp on August 19, 2019.

Wide receiver Dorian Baker (19) during the seventeenth day of camp on August 19, 2019.
18 / 36

Wide receiver Dorian Baker (19) during the seventeenth day of camp on August 19, 2019.

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (81) during the seventeenth day of camp on August 19, 2019.
19 / 36

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (81) during the seventeenth day of camp on August 19, 2019.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the seventeenth day of camp on August 19, 2019.
20 / 36

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the seventeenth day of camp on August 19, 2019.

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during the seventeenth day of camp on August 19, 2019.
21 / 36

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during the seventeenth day of camp on August 19, 2019.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the seventeenth day of camp on August 19, 2019.
22 / 36

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the seventeenth day of camp on August 19, 2019.

Cornerback Robert Jackson (34) during the seventeenth day of camp on August 19, 2019.
23 / 36

Cornerback Robert Jackson (34) during the seventeenth day of camp on August 19, 2019.

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during the seventeenth day of camp on August 19, 2019.
24 / 36

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during the seventeenth day of camp on August 19, 2019.

Safety Damarious Randall (23) during the seventeenth day of camp on August 19, 2019.
25 / 36

Safety Damarious Randall (23) during the seventeenth day of camp on August 19, 2019.

Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during the seventeenth day of camp on August 19, 2019.
26 / 36

Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during the seventeenth day of camp on August 19, 2019.

Defensive Line Coach Tosh Lupoi during the seventeenth day of camp on August 19, 2019.
27 / 36

Defensive Line Coach Tosh Lupoi during the seventeenth day of camp on August 19, 2019.

Quarterback David Blough (9) during the seventeenth day of camp on August 19, 2019.
28 / 36

Quarterback David Blough (9) during the seventeenth day of camp on August 19, 2019.

Linebacker Christian Kirksey (58) during the seventeenth day of camp on August 19, 2019.
29 / 36

Linebacker Christian Kirksey (58) during the seventeenth day of camp on August 19, 2019.

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) and Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during the seventeenth day of camp on August 19, 2019.
30 / 36

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) and Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during the seventeenth day of camp on August 19, 2019.

Running Back A.J. Ouellette (1) during the seventeenth day of camp on August 19, 2019.
31 / 36

Running Back A.J. Ouellette (1) during the seventeenth day of camp on August 19, 2019.

Kicker Austin Seibert (2) during the seventeenth day of camp on August 19, 2019.
32 / 36

Kicker Austin Seibert (2) during the seventeenth day of camp on August 19, 2019.

Head Coach Freddie Kitchens during the seventeenth day of camp on August 19, 2019.
33 / 36

Head Coach Freddie Kitchens during the seventeenth day of camp on August 19, 2019.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the seventeenth day of camp on August 19, 2019.
34 / 36

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the seventeenth day of camp on August 19, 2019.

Head Coach Freddie Kitchens during the seventeenth day of camp on August 19, 2019.
35 / 36

Head Coach Freddie Kitchens during the seventeenth day of camp on August 19, 2019.

The team during the seventeenth day of camp on August 19, 2019.
36 / 36

The team during the seventeenth day of camp on August 19, 2019.

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

Ratley played in 13 games last season and made 13 catches for 144 yards. Last year's production, however, means little for head coach Freddie Kitchens, who watched Ratley receive some first team reps Monday.

The wide receiver room is one of the Browns' most crowded groups, but Ratley can boost his chances of sticking around if he can rebound quickly and display the same talent that impressed Kitchens during OTAs in May.

"I need to know what I'm getting when he gets on the field," Kitchens said. "I need balls caught when they're put on him, and I need him to make contested catches."

The Browns receiving corps received a huge upgrade when it added Odell Beckham Jr. from a trade with the New York Giants in March, and Ratley has basked in watching Beckham make acrobatic catches in practice and test the speed of Browns defensive backs each play.

Beckham's presence, however, means there's one less spot than last year for a more inexperienced receiver to make the 53-man roster. Jaelen Strong and Derrick Willies, one of the undrafted free agents to make the team with Ratley last season, have impressed in camp, too, and each have caught a touchdown in the preseason.

None of that fazed Ratley, though. He loves watching any of his receiving teammates make eye-popping plays regardless of the impact on his roster placement. Now that he's healthy, Ratley hopes to make some highlight-reel catches, too.

"I've been anxious the whole time trying to get in, even in a walk-through," Ratley said. "They wouldn't let me do it. Control what you can control is a big thing for me. I just had to get healthy so I can go 100 percent when I get out there, not just get back out and go 75 (percent) and hurt myself again."

Ratley struggled to contain his excitement from the sidelines in the first two preseason games. He's watched receivers like Rashard Higgins and D.J. Montgomery haul in deep passes for big gains after they raced around defensive backs, and Ratley knew he could do the same without the hamstring injury.

"Just seeing these games, man, the (defensive backs) are being slow," Ratley said. "I'm very excited. I can't wait to get back out there."

He has two preseason games left to make similar plays. With his eager attitude, Ratley can't be counted out of the receiver competition just yet.

Related Content

news

Harrison Bryant earns training camp honor after staying strong, keeping quiet

The 2019 John Mackey Award Winner didn't take long to win his first award with the Browns
news

Baker Mayfield sees progress in offense, touts 'room to improve' as season nears

The Browns have 14 days to finish implementing a new playbook before Week 1
news

Bill Callahan says 'progress has been positive' with Jedrick Wills Jr.

Callahan is seeing steady improvements from Wills during a difficult, unusual training camp
news

Malcolm Smith brings Super Bowl experience, underdog mentality to Cleveland

Smith is the MVP of Super Bowl XLVIII and has made a career out of exceeding expectations
news

Sheldrick Redwine brings valuable voice to discussions on social injustice, systemic racism

Redwine has shared experiences and taken actions himself to drive social equality
news

Kevin Stefanski encourages 'dialogue and unity' as Browns replace practice time for social justice discussion

The Browns made discussions on social justice their top priority Thursday
news

Odell Beckham Jr. healthy, rejuvenated and attacking training camp

Beckham is healthy and back to making jaw-dropping plays
news

Alex Van Pelt says 'sense of urgency has to be high' for offense in fast-paced training camp

The Browns have seen steady progression in their offense since the first day of team practices
news

Myles Garrett says 'ultimate success is team success,' has playoffs as lone goal for 2020

Garrett's list of goals to accomplish this season is short
news

Browns continue shuffle of linebackers in 'top to bottom' competition

LBs coach Jason Tarver is giving each linebacker a chance to prove themselves through the first week of team practices
news

Case Keenum sees future success for Baker Mayfield in 'quarterback-friendly' offense

The Browns' backup QB has been a great resource for Mayfield's understanding of the playbook
news

David Njoku ready to excel with key role in Browns tight ends room

New schemes and teammates have set up a promising season for the fourth-year tight end
Advertising