Damion Ratley returns from injury eager to prove himself in wide receiver competition

Ratley played in 13 games last season and made 13 catches for 144 yards. Last year's production, however, means little for head coach Freddie Kitchens, who watched Ratley receive some first team reps Monday.

The wide receiver room is one of the Browns' most crowded groups, but Ratley can boost his chances of sticking around if he can rebound quickly and display the same talent that impressed Kitchens during OTAs in May.

"I need to know what I'm getting when he gets on the field," Kitchens said. "I need balls caught when they're put on him, and I need him to make contested catches."

The Browns receiving corps received a huge upgrade when it added Odell Beckham Jr. from a trade with the New York Giants in March, and Ratley has basked in watching Beckham make acrobatic catches in practice and test the speed of Browns defensive backs each play.

Beckham's presence, however, means there's one less spot than last year for a more inexperienced receiver to make the 53-man roster. Jaelen Strong and Derrick Willies, one of the undrafted free agents to make the team with Ratley last season, have impressed in camp, too, and each have caught a touchdown in the preseason.

None of that fazed Ratley, though. He loves watching any of his receiving teammates make eye-popping plays regardless of the impact on his roster placement. Now that he's healthy, Ratley hopes to make some highlight-reel catches, too.