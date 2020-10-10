The Winning Mix: 3 key ingredients for a Browns victory over the Colts

3. Third down efficiency on both sides of the ball

Third down is the money down in the NFL, and in what figures to be a lower-scoring game than recent Browns contests, they will take on even greater importance. In the Browns' Week 1 loss to the Ravens, they converted on just 3-of-12 third downs (25 percent). During the three-game winning streak, the Browns have converted on 15-of-33 third downs (45.5 percent). To put that in context, the top third down team in the NFL is currently the Kansas City Chiefs at 53.9 percent, and 45.5 percent would rank 11th overall through four weeks. The Browns will be challenged by this Colts defense, which ranks No. 1 in the NFL by allowing just 31.1 percent of their opponent's third downs to be converted. Now, the best thing the Browns could do is avoid third downs altogether, which they have been excellent at this year, but when they do come up, the Browns must convert to extend drives and put points on the board.