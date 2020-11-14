The Winning Mix: 3 key ingredients for a Browns victory over the Houston Texans

2. Get off of the field on 3rd down (and 4th down)

Addressing the Browns' defensive struggles on the money downs was a top priority of head coach Kevin Stefanski and Woods during the team's week off at the midway point of the season. The Browns have allowed 61 combined conversions on third and fourth downs this season, the third-highest total in the league. They have to get off of the field organically because it will be difficult to count on 14 more turnovers in the second half of the season.

Getting off the field will also help time of possession for the Browns, something that really got away from them in two of the last three games. In the losses to Pittsburgh and Las Vegas, the Browns were out-possessed by more than 23 minutes combined. You cannot impose your will as a run-oriented offense if you don't get a chance to get on the field.

3. Dominate on the ground

We have been focusing on the defense so far, but as the saying goes, sometimes the best defense is a great offense. In the opening, we discussed the potential returns of three key members on the Browns offense. They are not just critical to the offense in general, but they are also huge components of a run game that was ranked first in the NFL the last time they all shared the field together.

Against the 32nd-ranked run defense of the Texans, the stage is set for the Browns to dominate this game on the ground and bully Houston into submission. The Texans are allowing a league-high 159 yards rushing per game on 5.1 yards per carry. To running backs specifically, the Texans have given up 144 yards and 1.25 touchdowns per game on the ground while allowing a ridiculous 5.4 yards per carry. With wind and rain expected, this is the perfect setup for the Browns to do to Houston what the Raiders did to them in Week 8: Control the game on the ground, completely tip the time of possession in your favor and build an insurmountable lead.