The Winning Mix: 3 key ingredients for a Browns victory over the New York Giants

The Browns fell short in the "Game of the Year" on Monday Night Football in a 47-42 shootout with the Baltimore Ravens. Despite the loss, the Browns proved to the world and themselves that they absolutely are a team with the ability to beat anyone in the NFL and make a deep playoff run.

In order to get to the playoffs, the Browns need to continue to display their resilience and ability to bounce back from a disappointing result. The Browns have not lost consecutive games this year and will look to continue that trend in another primetime game against the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football. It will be a strength versus strength matchup as the Browns elite offense takes on a stingy Giants defense.

Like the Browns, the Giants enter Week 15 coming off a loss. Also like the Browns, the Giants had won four straight games before the Week 14 setback. The Giants are still very much in the NFC East divisional picture despite their 5-8 record overall and have a lot to play for on SNF. The Giants have been carried by their defense during the winning streak but have developed a solid ground game as well led by running back Wayne Gallman. There will be familiar faces aplenty in this one as former Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens will be calling the plays for the Giants and former Browns quarterback Colt McCoy could get the nod for the injured Daniel Jones.

The Browns have been the better team this season and need to execute the plan in this week's Winning Mix to get the all-important victory.

1. Generate takeaways on defense and win the turnover battle

After leading the NFL with 17 takeaways in the first eight games of the season, the Browns defense has hit a bit of a lull in that department of late. The Browns have not generated a single takeaway in five of their last seven games, a trend that has to change against the Giants. After all, the turnover margin has been directly correlated to the outcomes for the Giants in 2020. In their four-game winning streak, the Giants won or were neutral in the turnover battle in every game and were plus-8 overall in the turnover margin. In their loss to the Cardinals last week, the Giants were minus-3 in the turnover battle and were handed a 19-point loss.