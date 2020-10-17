The Winning Mix: 3 key ingredients for a Browns victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers

For only the second time in 134 regular season meetings in this storied rivalry, the Browns and Steelers meet with winning percentages greater than .800 after Week 5. The Browns have accomplished a lot of historically significant things during their four-game winning streak and will look to add another, by winning at Heinz Field for the first time since 2003. The Steelers enter this game at 4-0 for only the fourth time in franchise history and are looking to get to 5-0 for the first time since 1979.

It is only fitting that such an important matchup between two great rivals pits the hottest offense in the NFL since Week 2 against a Steelers defense that is ranked first or second in an astonishing 15 statistical categories. You wanted a heavyweight bout between the Browns and the Steelers with great consequence for the AFC North standings? Well, you've got it.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski has found the winning formula for his Browns to go 1-0 in each of the last four weeks, so let's take a look at this week's winning mix.

1. Keep Baker Mayfield operating in a clean pocket

Priority No. 1 for any successful passing game is to keep the quarterback upright and operating in a clean pocket. The Browns have been one of the very best at doing so this season, ranking sixth in the NFL, allowing a pressure on just 24.7 percent of their dropbacks. When operating from that clean pocket provided by his excellent offensive line, Baker Mayfield has been sensational in 2020. He is completing 68 percent of his passes, has an eight-to-one touchdown to interception ratio and has a quarterback rating of 109.2.

There is no tougher challenge for an offensive line than slowing down the pass rush of the Steelers, however. The Steelers lead the NFL in sacks (20), sack yards (145), quarterback hits (50) and quarterback pressure percentage (49.5 percent). The Steelers are pressuring the quarterback on nearly 50 percent of the opponent's dropbacks, which is nearly 10 percent more than the second-best team in the NFL.

The Steelers already have four players on their roster with at least three sacks this season despite playing in only four games. That stat is even more incredible when you consider no other team in the NFL has more than two players with three or more sacks thus far. The Steelers blitz 46 percent of the time, the second-highest rate in the NFL thus far. They are even more aggressive on early downs, where they lead the NFL with a 55 percent blitz rate, per Next Gen Stats. They blitz their nickel back Mike Hilton on 20 percent of pass plays and he already has three sacks this year.