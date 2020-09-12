The Winning Mix: 3 key ingredients for a Browns victory over the Ravens

Entering 2020, the Browns are looking to get back to the playoffs while the Baltimore Ravens are looking to break through and get a win in the playoffs for the first time since 2014. The Ravens are the defending AFC North Champions, having finished the 2019 season with a 14-2 record, but one of those losses came at home to the Browns (40-25), when the two teams faced off in Week 4.

Baltimore returns its coaching staff and the majority of the team's key contributors, including reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson, while the Browns are ushering in a new era led by Kevin Stefanski. The Browns and Ravens have split their yearly series in each of the past two seasons, and there would be no better way for the Browns to make a statement in 2020 than by knocking off the defending division champs in Week 1.

1) Feed Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt early and often to control this game on the ground

In the Browns' Week 4 win and the Titans playoff win over the Ravens last year, it was a dominant rushing attack that punished the Baltimore defense and kept its explosive offense off the field. Chubb ran the ball 20 times for 165 yards and three touchdowns for the Browns, while Derrick Henry carried it 30 times for 195 yards. That ground dominance directly correlated to success against the Ravens, and it will likely do so once again in 2020.

The Browns boast the best running back duo in the NFL in Chubb and Hunt and should rely on them extensively Sunday. The ability to rotate the NFL's leading rusher from 2017 and last year's second-leading rusher means the Browns will always have fresh legs carrying the ball. That is a big advantage in Week 1, when the Ravens have done limited live tackling and have yet to play a full game on defense this year. The wide zone scheme the Browns deploy will force the Ravens to do a lot of running from sideline to sideline and conditioning will play a major role, which should play into the Browns hands.