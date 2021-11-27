The Winning Mix: 3 keys to a victory over the Baltimore Ravens 

It was not a performance fit for primetime, but it was a winning performance, and that is all that mattered Sunday as the Browns downed the Detroit Lions, 13-10, at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The Browns got a massive boost from the returning Nick Chubb, who rushed for 130 yards on 5.9 yards per carry and added a touchdown reception to boot. They were able to grind one out against the Lions, but they will have to be better Sunday Night in a massive game against the AFC North-leading, 7-3 Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens have been a clutch team all year long, repeatedly finding ways to win games late in the fourth quarter. Former MVP Lamar Jackson is having the best pure passing season of his career, and the explosive Ravens are more of an aerial team than they have been in previous years. They have battled through numerous significant injuries to key members of their team on both sides of the ball and are coming off a shocking, late-game win over the Chicago Bears despite being without Jackson (illness).

The Browns know the one clear path to the playoffs is through the AFC North, and the four remaining games in the division, including two with the Ravens, start Sunday in a game with huge playoff implications. The Browns will have to play a complete game, and if they do, they should leave Baltimore with a great division win.

Here is a look at just how to get that done in this week's Winning Mix.

*1. Clutch Up *

Right now, the Ravens are the most clutch team in the NFL. Every week, it seems they overcome seemingly insurmountable odds to pull out a miraculous victory, just as they did against the Bears in Week 11. In fact, the Ravens are currently 5-1 in games decided by seven points or fewer and 4-0 in games decided by three points or less. They have trailed going into the fourth quarter in six of their 10 games this year and yet are 4-2 in such contests, which is unheard of in the NFL. Another measure of their clutch meter comes from their defense, which is No. 1 in both third down defense (30.5 percent conversions allowed) and red zone defense (42.9 percent touchdown rate allowed). They are the personification of a team that just finds a way to get the job done and on Sunday night, the Browns need to steal that mojo and be the clutch team when it matters the most.