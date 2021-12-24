The Winning Mix: 3 keys to a victory over the Green Bay Packers 

*1. Clean Sheet on Offense *

While going through the Packers official press release, there were more than a few stats that jumped out at me. However, a couple of stats relating to turnovers and the turnover battle during the Matt LaFleur tenure were absolutely jaw-dropping. Since LaFleur became head coach in 2019, the Packers are 33-1 in games in which they force at least a single turnover. 33-1! That says nothing about whether or not they also turned the ball over or who won the turnover battle. Simply, if you commit a turnover against the Packers over the last three seasons, you have had a 97 percent chance of losing the game. So, yeah, you absolutely can't turn the ball over against them on Christmas, and that needs to be top of mind for Mayfield and everyone else who touches the football for the Browns. The Browns had a clean sheet against the Raiders but have committed a giveaway in each the four games prior to Monday. That can't happen Saturday against a Packers team who has produced at least one takeaway in every home game this year.

Adding to the turnover stats, it should be noted the Packers are 29-0 under LaFleur when they win the turnover battle, so that must be avoided at all costs. It should also be noted they have won the turnover battle in 10 straight regular season games at Lambeau Field.