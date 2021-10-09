The Winning Mix: 3 keys to a victory over the Los Angeles Chargers 

3. Get off the field and bring the pressure

Herbert is the reigning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and might be adding another moniker to his list, the reigning third down king. Since 2020, Herbert leads all quarterbacks with 17 third-down touchdown passes — he already has three this season – and 96 third down passing first downs. This year, he has already completed 23 passes for first downs in third-down situations, which is the most in the league. It should come as no surprise the Chargers are converting 49.1 percent of their third downs this season, the fifth-best rate in the NFL. Add in another four successful fourth-down conversions, and you see a Chargers team that is extending its drives a remarkable 56.3 percent of the time due in large part to the poise and talent of their second-year quarterback.

Third-down defense was a struggle for the Browns early in the season, as they allowed 17-of-27 (63 percent) conversions in their first two games. Over the past two weeks, however, the Browns defense has been elite in all facets, including third downs, where they have surrendered just six conversions on the last 27 tries, which is just 22.2 percent (best in the NFL during that span). A large part of the third-down success has come from not only excellent, tight coverage from the back seven, but also incredible pressure from the edge led by Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney and Takkarist McKinley combined with pocket-pushing interior domination from Malik Jackson and Malik McDowell. In those two games, the Browns pressured the opposing quarterback on a ridiculous 54 percent of their drop backs, per Pro Football Focus. They'll need to do more of the same against Herbert, who is completing just 27 percent of his passes under pressure this season, sees his yards per attempt fall by 2.7 yards and his quarterback rating drop by nearly 20 points. Getting after Herbert and getting off the field on the money downs should slow down a Chargers offense that has posted 58 points the last two weeks.