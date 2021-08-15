Watch: Building the Browns 2021 - Training Camp | Part 1

The latest edition of "Building the Browns" presented by CrossCountry Mortgage is now available at ClevelandBrowns.com and the Browns' official YouTube channel! Tune in to the newest installment from the Regional Emmy Award-winning docuseries, and you'll be treated to exclusive access to the latest happenings in Berea and beyond.
This week's episode features the following:
- The early days of training camp as players and coaches return to the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus
- The road to recovery with Grant Delpit and Greedy Williams
- A glimpse inside scout school with Senior Football Advisor Ryan Grigson and General Manager Andrew Berry
- Go inside the WRs room with Jarvis Landry and WRs coach/pass game coordinator Chad O'Shea
The next episode will premiere Aug. 29 at 11:30 a.m. on News 5, ClevelandBrowns.com and the Browns' official YouTube channel. Visit ClevelandBrowns.com or the Browns' official YouTube channel for full access to all of this season's Building the Browns episodes.