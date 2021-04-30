10 players to watch during Day 2 of 2021 NFL Draft

Plenty of quality edge rushers are still on the board, while wide receiver and linebacker appear to be among the top positions the Browns could target on Day 2

Apr 30, 2021 at 01:45 PM
The Browns bolstered their defense Thursday night by drafting cornerback Greg Newsome II with the 26th overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Now, we're onto Day 2. Unlike Day 1, the projections are much more scattered for where the Browns might go — receiver, edge rusher, linebacker and safety are all positions that could be addressed Friday, but any position is truly on the table at this stage of the draft.

Cleveland currently owns picks 59 (Round 2), 89 (Round 3) and 91 (Round 3). The clock will start running again at 7 p.m.

Here are 10 players to watch for the Browns on Day 2.

EDGE Joseph Ossai (Texas)

Ossai was a player who had a bit of first-round potential and should be a safe bet to fall in Round 2. He broke out in 2020 by registering five sacks, 16 tackles for a loss and three forced fumbles in nine games, which led him to First Team-All Big 12 honors. Analysts have raved about his explosiveness, and coaches have raved about his work ethic and quick learning strides he made in college.

EDGE Ronnie Perkins (Oklahoma)

Perkins was a consistent contributor for the Sooners across his three collegiate seasons, when he recorded 16.5 sacks — including 5.5 sacks in six games in 2020. He also earned Second Team All-Big 12 honors in his final two seasons. Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch called Perkins a "leader of the defense."

EDGE Rashad Weaver (Pitt)

Of all the edge rushers mentioned so far, Weaver is the biggest at 6-foot-4 and 259 pounds. He didn't measure as one of the fastest ends of the draft class, but he displayed plenty of power in 2020 by recording 7.5 sacks and three forced fumbles in nine games. Weaver is mostly projected to fall in Round 3 and has the tools to quickly develop into a starter.

WR Amari Rodgers (Clemson)

The receiver pool in this year's draft class is deep and carries several promising players with second-round grades. Rodgers, who was the top target for first overall pick QB Trevor Lawrence last season, is one of the best available and could be in play for Cleveland. He's only 5-foot-9, but he's 212 pounds and can put the shoulder down like a running back. His hands, of course, are reliable, too — he led the ACC with 77 receptions in 12 games last season.

WR Rondale Moore (Purdue)

Moore was once considered a potential first-rounder, but his height (5-foot-7, 181 pounds) limited him from bumping his stock over other receivers. He's still one of the top options who should be pegged in Round 2, however, as his potential as a slot receiver should be intriguing to any team. His 40-yard time, 4.31 seconds, certainly holds high appeal as well.

WR D'Wayne Eskridge (Western Michigan)

Eskridge was one of the most decorated receivers among Group of Five schools in 2020 and led the Mid-American Conference with eight touchdowns and 734 receiving yards in six games in addition to being named the conference's Special Teams Player of the Year. He's likely to fall at the end of Round 2 or Round 3, which is well within the Browns' reach.

LB Nick Bolton (Missouri)

Bolton earned First Team All-SEC honors in 2020 after leading Missouri with 95 tackles while recording two sacks and five passes defensed. "Bolton must improve his consistency in coverage, but his play speed, instincts and contact-driven mentality will translate to production," said The Athletic's Dane Brugler in his 2021 edition of The Beast. "He projects as a three-down player if he continues to improve."

LB Jabril Cox (LSU)

The Browns currently have three former LSU players on their defense in Grant Delpit, Jacob Phillips and Greedy Williams. Berry could add another in Cox, one of the best linebackers still on the board who showed his skills in Baton Rouge in 2020 after four years at North Dakota State. The FBS jump didn't phase Cox — he registered a career-high eight passes defensed to go along with three interceptions and 58 tackles in 10 games.

LB Chazz Surratt (North Carolina)

Surratt was a First Team All-ACC selection in 2019 and 2020, both seasons that ended with him as the Tar Heels' leading tackler. At 6-foot-2 and 229 pounds, Surratt has the athletic frame to become a consistent force and, similar to the previously listed linebackers, carries the kind of speed the Browns prefer to have at the position.

S Andre Cisco (Syracuse)

Cisco is one of the most aggressive, ball-hawking safeties of the draft class. He recorded 13 interceptions and 29 passes defensed in 24 games at Syracuse, but his draft stock took a hit when he missed the final eight games of 2020 due to a knee injury. Cisco's aggressiveness can lead to mistakes and big plays, but he could be a defense's top player if he can eliminate those errors.

