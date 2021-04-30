10 players to watch during Day 2 of 2021 NFL Draft

The Browns bolstered their defense Thursday night by drafting cornerback Greg Newsome II with the 26th overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Now, we're onto Day 2. Unlike Day 1, the projections are much more scattered for where the Browns might go — receiver, edge rusher, linebacker and safety are all positions that could be addressed Friday, but any position is truly on the table at this stage of the draft.

Cleveland currently owns picks 59 (Round 2), 89 (Round 3) and 91 (Round 3). The clock will start running again at 7 p.m.

Here are 10 players to watch for the Browns on Day 2.

EDGE Joseph Ossai (Texas)

Ossai was a player who had a bit of first-round potential and should be a safe bet to fall in Round 2. He broke out in 2020 by registering five sacks, 16 tackles for a loss and three forced fumbles in nine games, which led him to First Team-All Big 12 honors. Analysts have raved about his explosiveness, and coaches have raved about his work ethic and quick learning strides he made in college.

EDGE Ronnie Perkins (Oklahoma)

Perkins was a consistent contributor for the Sooners across his three collegiate seasons, when he recorded 16.5 sacks — including 5.5 sacks in six games in 2020. He also earned Second Team All-Big 12 honors in his final two seasons. Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch called Perkins a "leader of the defense."

EDGE Rashad Weaver (Pitt)

Of all the edge rushers mentioned so far, Weaver is the biggest at 6-foot-4 and 259 pounds. He didn't measure as one of the fastest ends of the draft class, but he displayed plenty of power in 2020 by recording 7.5 sacks and three forced fumbles in nine games. Weaver is mostly projected to fall in Round 3 and has the tools to quickly develop into a starter.

WR Amari Rodgers (Clemson)