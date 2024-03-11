Browns 2024 Free Agency Live Updates

The next steppingstone of the NFL offseason is here: free agency.
With the NFL's negotiation period beginning on March 11, clubs can contact and enter contract negotiations with players who will become unrestricted free agents when their 2023 contracts expire on March 13. Free agency then officially opens on March 13 as the new league year begins and contracts can be made official with new teams. Trades may also once again take place.
Stay up to date with the Browns' free agency tracker page regarding Browns' free agents, as well as this free agency sheet with reports and information about who could come to Cleveland.
The Latest
Report: According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, DT Jordan Elliott is signing with the 49ers.
Report: According to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot, DT Shelby Harris is re-signing with the Browns.
Report: According to Cabot, OT Hakeem Adeniji is signing a deal with Cleveland.
Report: According to Pro Football Talk, G Michal Dunn is re-signing with the Browns.
Report:According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, RB Nyheim Hines is signing a deal with Cleveland.
Report: According to Bleacher Report's Jordan Schultz, QB Jameis Winston is "close to finalizing" a deal with the Browns.
Report: According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, LB Sione Takitaki is signing with the Patriots.
Report: According to Schefter, LB Jordan Hicks is signing with the Browns.
Report: According to Schultz, DE Za'Darius Smith is re-signing with the Browns.
Report: According to Schefter, DT Maurice Hurst is re-signing with Cleveland.
Report: According to Schefter, LB Anthony Walker Jr. is headed to the Dolphins.
Report: According to Rapoport, DB Mike Ford is signing with the Texans.
Report: According to Schefter, the Browns agree to a deal with the Broncos to acquire WR Jerry Jeudy in exchange for two draft picks.