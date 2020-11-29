Browns announce inactives, expected lineup changes vs. Jaguars

The following players will be inactive for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.
CB Denzel Ward
Expected lineup changes
Adrian Clayborn starts at DE for Porter Gustin/Myles Garrett
Malcolm Smith starts at SAM for Sione Takitaki
Kevin Johnson starts at CB for Ward
Game captain
The Browns will also be without five players who are currently on the reserve/COVID-19 list: Garrett, Takitaki, Gustin, FB Andy Janovich and DE Joe Jackson.
Ward (calf), Redwine (knee) and Harris (ankle) are dealing with injuries.