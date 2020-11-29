Inactives

Browns announce inactives, expected lineup changes vs. Jaguars

Cleveland will be shorthanded in the secondary Sunday

Nov 29, 2020 at 11:30 AM
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

The following players will be inactive for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

CB Denzel Ward

RB Dontrell Hilliard 

S Sheldrick Redwine

C Nick Harris

Expected lineup changes

Adrian Clayborn starts at DE for Porter Gustin/Myles Garrett

Malcolm Smith starts at SAM for Sione Takitaki

Kevin Johnson starts at CB for Ward

Game captain

G Joel Bitonio

The Browns will also be without five players who are currently on the reserve/COVID-19 list: Garrett, Takitaki, Gustin, FB Andy Janovich and DE Joe Jackson.

Ward (calf), Redwine (knee) and Harris (ankle) are dealing with injuries.

