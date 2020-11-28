The Winning Mix: 3 key ingredients for a Browns victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars

The Browns once again handled their business in Week 11 with a 22-17 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, a victory that vaulted them to 7-3 on the season. It was a complete team effort as the defense chipped in nine points, special teams were solid once again and the offense delivered a decisive blow in the fourth quarter to seal the game. The Browns were the better team and did what they had to do to survive and advance despite being without the incomparable Myles Garrett.

This week, the Browns will also have to overcome the loss of Denzel Ward, but as has been the case all season for Kevin Stefanski's team, the next man up is expected to step up and get the job done in Jacksonville.

The Jaguars enter Week 12 at 1-9 on the season and have lost nine straight games. They are on to their third quarterback of the year, as Mike Glennon will get the start, and rank near the bottom of the league in every major statistical category on both sides of the ball. They will be without their top two receivers, four of their five starting defensive backs, their leading pass rusher and their defensive coordinator. To say that the already struggling Jaguars are limping into this matchup would be an understatement of epic proportions.

Still, they can be dangerous and the Browns must remain focused to take care of business by following the Winning Mix.

1. Act Accordingly

Plainly stated, the Browns have been the better football team this season and need to act accordingly to earn the win over the Jaguars. Jacksonville ranks in the bottom five in the league in total offense, total defense, scoring offense, scoring defense, passing offense, rushing defense, turnover differential, sacks, sacks allowed, yards per play allowed and big plays per game allowed. In other words, 2020 has been a major struggle for the Jags, who are on a nine-game losing streak.