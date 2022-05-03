Browns bullish on three Oklahoma draft picks

The Browns pegged three players out of Norman, Oklahoma, on Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft

May 03, 2022 at 05:42 PM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

050322_OklahomaArticle

Andrew Berry didn't enter the 2022 NFL Draft with intentions of selecting multiple players from any designated school.

The draft board is simply too tough to predict to formulate such a plan. The Browns, though, departed the draft with three players from one school — Oklahoma — out of their nine-man draft class, in DT Perrion Winfrey (108th overall), WR Michael Woods II (202) and DE Isaiah Thomas (223). Each player from the Sooners, who went 11-2 last year and finished the season ranked 10th in the nation, addressed one of the top three positional needs the Browns appeared to have on their roster heading into the draft.

Berry, the Browns' Executive VP of Football Ops and GM, said he didn't realize the Browns had pegged three Sooners until he walked from his office on the second floor of CrossCountry Mortgage Campus downstairs to the Dino Lucarelli Media Room for his post-draft press conference.

"Someone mentioned it to me when I was coming down," he said with a chuckle. "I don't even think it necessarily hit my brain at that time. It just happens to be an interesting coincidence."

Photos: Behind the Scenes at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus

Check out photos of Browns front office staff and coaches working during the 2022 NFL Draft at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski calls third round pick David Bell during night two of the 2022 NFL Draft at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 29, 2022.
1 / 28

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski calls third round pick David Bell during night two of the 2022 NFL Draft at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 29, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
General Manager Andrew Berry speaks to the media during night two of the 2022 NFL Draft at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 29, 2022.
2 / 28

General Manager Andrew Berry speaks to the media during night two of the 2022 NFL Draft at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 29, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during night two of the 2022 NFL Draft at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 29, 2022.
3 / 28

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during night two of the 2022 NFL Draft at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 29, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Football Operations Assistant/Special Projects Joy Tapajcik during night two of the 2022 NFL Draft at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 29, 2022.
4 / 28

Football Operations Assistant/Special Projects Joy Tapajcik during night two of the 2022 NFL Draft at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 29, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
General Manager Andrew Berry speaks to the media during night two of the 2022 NFL Draft at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 29, 2022.
5 / 28

General Manager Andrew Berry speaks to the media during night two of the 2022 NFL Draft at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 29, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
General Manager Andrew Berry speaks to the media during night two of the 2022 NFL Draft at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 29, 2022.
6 / 28

General Manager Andrew Berry speaks to the media during night two of the 2022 NFL Draft at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 29, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Scouting Assistant Joe Dever during night two of the 2022 NFL Draft at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 29, 2022.
7 / 28

Scouting Assistant Joe Dever during night two of the 2022 NFL Draft at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 29, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Vice President of Player Personnel Glenn Cook and Head Coach Kevin Stefanski speak to the media during night two of the 2022 NFL Draft at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 29, 2022.
8 / 28

Vice President of Player Personnel Glenn Cook and Head Coach Kevin Stefanski speak to the media during night two of the 2022 NFL Draft at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 29, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during night two of the 2022 NFL Draft at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 29, 2022.
9 / 28

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during night two of the 2022 NFL Draft at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 29, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
General Manager Andrew Berry speaks to the media during night two of the 2022 NFL Draft at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 29, 2022.
10 / 28

General Manager Andrew Berry speaks to the media during night two of the 2022 NFL Draft at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 29, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Vice President of Player Personnel Glenn Cook and Head Coach Kevin Stefanski speak to the media during night two of the 2022 NFL Draft at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 29, 2022.
11 / 28

Vice President of Player Personnel Glenn Cook and Head Coach Kevin Stefanski speak to the media during night two of the 2022 NFL Draft at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 29, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
National Scout Charles Walls during night two of the 2022 NFL Draft at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 29, 2022.
12 / 28

National Scout Charles Walls during night two of the 2022 NFL Draft at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 29, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
General Manager Andrew Berry calls third round pick Alex Wright during night two of the 2022 NFL Draft at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 29, 2022.
13 / 28

General Manager Andrew Berry calls third round pick Alex Wright during night two of the 2022 NFL Draft at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 29, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Area Scout Dan Zegers during night two of the 2022 NFL Draft at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 29, 2022.
14 / 28

Area Scout Dan Zegers during night two of the 2022 NFL Draft at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 29, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Pro Scout Sam Deluca during night two of the 2022 NFL Draft at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 29, 2022.
15 / 28

Pro Scout Sam Deluca during night two of the 2022 NFL Draft at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 29, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Scouting Assistant Riley Hecklinski during night two of the 2022 NFL Draft at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 29, 2022.
16 / 28

Scouting Assistant Riley Hecklinski during night two of the 2022 NFL Draft at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 29, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Vice President of Player Personnel Glenn Cook and Head Coach Kevin Stefanski speak to the media during night two of the 2022 NFL Draft at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 29, 2022.
17 / 28

Vice President of Player Personnel Glenn Cook and Head Coach Kevin Stefanski speak to the media during night two of the 2022 NFL Draft at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 29, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Pro Scout Sam Deluca during night two of the 2022 NFL Draft at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 29, 2022.
18 / 28

Pro Scout Sam Deluca during night two of the 2022 NFL Draft at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 29, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Vice President of Player Personnel Glenn Cook and Head Coach Kevin Stefanski speak to the media during night two of the 2022 NFL Draft at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 29, 2022.
19 / 28

Vice President of Player Personnel Glenn Cook and Head Coach Kevin Stefanski speak to the media during night two of the 2022 NFL Draft at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 29, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during night two of the 2022 NFL Draft at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 29, 2022.
20 / 28

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during night two of the 2022 NFL Draft at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 29, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Area Scout Kathleen Wood during night two of the 2022 NFL Draft at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 29, 2022.
21 / 28

Area Scout Kathleen Wood during night two of the 2022 NFL Draft at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 29, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Scouting Assistant Riley Hecklinski during night two of the 2022 NFL Draft at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 29, 2022.
22 / 28

Scouting Assistant Riley Hecklinski during night two of the 2022 NFL Draft at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 29, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Vice President of Player Personnel Glenn Cook and Head Coach Kevin Stefanski speak to the media during night two of the 2022 NFL Draft at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 29, 2022.
23 / 28

Vice President of Player Personnel Glenn Cook and Head Coach Kevin Stefanski speak to the media during night two of the 2022 NFL Draft at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 29, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during night two of the 2022 NFL Draft at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 29, 2022.
24 / 28

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during night two of the 2022 NFL Draft at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 29, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Area Scout Zach Ayers during night two of the 2022 NFL Draft at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 29, 2022.
25 / 28

Area Scout Zach Ayers during night two of the 2022 NFL Draft at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 29, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Pro Scout Sam Deluca during night two of the 2022 NFL Draft at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 29, 2022.
26 / 28

Pro Scout Sam Deluca during night two of the 2022 NFL Draft at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 29, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Pro Scout Branden Francis during night two of the 2022 NFL Draft at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 29, 2022.
27 / 28

Pro Scout Branden Francis during night two of the 2022 NFL Draft at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 29, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Vice President of Player Personnel Glenn Cook speaks to the media during night two of the 2022 NFL Draft at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 29, 2022.
28 / 28

Vice President of Player Personnel Glenn Cook speaks to the media during night two of the 2022 NFL Draft at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 29, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Training camp will reveal how each of the Oklahoma draftees will fit into the roster, but it's a safe bet that Winfrey — one of the top-ranked defensive tackles of the draft class — will have the best opportunity at carving the biggest rookie role.

Winfrey collected six sacks in two seasons while in Norman, including 5.5 last season, and has the tools to at least capture a rotational role early in the season. At 6-foot-3 and 290 pounds, he plays with the kind of reckless abandon that fares well for interior linemen looking to shove their way to the quarterback or end a run play behind the line of scrimmage.

He certainly has no shortage of energy, either. That was evident in his introductory Zoom call.

"I expected to go early, but to be honest, I needed this," Winfrey said. "This was a wake-up call, and this gave me all of the fuel and all of the fire I needed to come into the league and dominate, so I would not change a thing."

The Browns appreciated that energy as they conducted their pre-draft evaluations of Winfrey, and they expect it to help him grow as he enters a competition with Taven Bryan, Tommy Togiai, Jordan Elliott and Sheldon Day for snaps in the rotation.

"Perrion is an extremely passionate guy," Director of Player Personnel Dan Saganey said. "I think you guys are going to love him. I think the Dawg Pound is going to love him. He is a high-energy player all day, and he loves football. We are really excited to add him to the room, to the roster and to see him out there at practice every day."

Related Links

Photos: 4th-Round Pick Perrion Winfrey Through the Years

Check out photos of Browns 2022 fourth round pick Perrion Winfrey

National Team defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey of Oklahoma (98) runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
1 / 8

National Team defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey of Oklahoma (98) runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
National Team defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey of Oklahoma (98) in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
2 / 8

National Team defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey of Oklahoma (98) in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oklahoma defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey watches during an NCAA college football pro day, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in Norman, Okla. Winfrey did not participate due to an injury, (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
3 / 8

Oklahoma defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey watches during an NCAA college football pro day, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in Norman, Okla. Winfrey did not participate due to an injury, (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Sue Ogrocki/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
A portrait of Oklahoma defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey (23) at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
4 / 8

A portrait of Oklahoma defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey (23) at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2022 National Football League
Oklahoma defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey (23) warms up during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 5, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Kevin Sabitus via AP)
5 / 8

Oklahoma defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey (23) warms up during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 5, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Kevin Sabitus via AP)

Kevin Sabitus/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oklahoma defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
6 / 8

Oklahoma defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Oklahoma defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey (8) defends during an NCAA college football game against TCU, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas. Oklahoma won 33-14. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
7 / 8

Oklahoma defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey (8) defends during an NCAA college football game against TCU, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas. Oklahoma won 33-14. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Brandon Wade/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oklahoma defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey participates in a drill an NCAA college football practice, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
8 / 8

Oklahoma defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey participates in a drill an NCAA college football practice, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Sue Ogrocki/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Woods and Thomas, two late Day 3 picks, arrive in Cleveland under slightly different circumstances — they don't quite have as short of a path toward a role with consistent snaps, but they were still drafted for a reason. The Browns believe they can eventually become quality depth pieces as they attain snaps at the NFL level.

Woods, a three-year starter at Arkansas before he transferred to Oklahoma his senior year, totaled 1,648 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. He caught 35 passes for 400 yards and two touchdowns as a senior and earned an invite to the 2022 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl.

The Athletic's Dane Brugler ranked Woods as the 44th best receiver of the draft class in his annual draft guide, "The Beast."

"Woods has a long, slender frame with some build-up speed to stack coverage on vertical patterns," Brugler wrote. "He uses his length to reach back or snatch the ball outside of his frame, but focus drops plagued him during his career."

Thomas, the second edge rusher the Browns picked after they drafted Alex Wright in the third round, positioned himself to be drafted after leading the Sooners in sacks the last two seasons. He accrued 8.5 in 2020 and eight in 2021, leading him to Second Team All-Big 12 honors the last two seasons. At 6-foot-4 and 266 pounds, Thomas also has the size and frame needed at the position at the NFL level.

Another notable tidbit about Thomas: He's the oldest player Berry has selected of the 23 players he's drafted so far as a Browns GM. Thomas is only 23 and far from "old," but Berry's front office has made a habit of drafting younger players.

"Age is important, but it's not the only thing," Berry said with a laugh. "It all factors into it. We are not age purists as everyone may believe. We really do want good football players."

The Browns believe they received a crop of them from one spot — Norman.

Related Content

news

By the Numbers: The top numbers that define the Browns 2022 draft class

The Browns drafted nine rookies from the 2022 draft class

news

Position-by-position analysis following the 2022 NFL Draft

Here's how each position looks after the Browns drafted 9 players

news

What picks do the Browns have in 2023?

The Browns will have eight picks at their disposal next season

news

Top quotes from Andrew Berry, Kevin Stefanski and Paul DePodesta following 2022 NFL Draft

Here's what Berry and Stefanski had to say about the Browns' rookie additions

news

2022 Draft Analysis: Browns patch several needs but won't stop looking for ways to improve

The Browns built their largest draft class under Andrew Berry's GM tenure, but there's still plenty of work to do in coming months

news

Cleveland Browns 2022 Draft Class

A pick-by-pick breakdown of the Browns' 2022 draft class

news

Browns select C Dawson Deaton with No. 246 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft

Dawson was a three-year starter at Texas Tech and two-time Second Team All-Big 12 selection

news

'No coffee needed': Perrion Winfrey delivers energizing introductory interview

Winfrey conducted an all-time memorable Zoom call after he was drafted 108th overall by the Browns

news

Browns select DE Isaiah Thomas with the No. 223 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft

Thomas led Oklahoma in sacks in each of the last two seasons

news

Browns select WR Michael Woods II with the No. 202 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft

Woods spent his first three college seasons at Arkansas before he transferred to Oklahoma for his senior season

news

5 things to know about K Cade York

The Browns picked the first — and top-ranked — kicker of the draft in York

Advertising