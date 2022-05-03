Browns bullish on three Oklahoma draft picks

Training camp will reveal how each of the Oklahoma draftees will fit into the roster, but it's a safe bet that Winfrey — one of the top-ranked defensive tackles of the draft class — will have the best opportunity at carving the biggest rookie role.

Winfrey collected six sacks in two seasons while in Norman, including 5.5 last season, and has the tools to at least capture a rotational role early in the season. At 6-foot-3 and 290 pounds, he plays with the kind of reckless abandon that fares well for interior linemen looking to shove their way to the quarterback or end a run play behind the line of scrimmage.

He certainly has no shortage of energy, either. That was evident in his introductory Zoom call.

"I expected to go early, but to be honest, I needed this," Winfrey said. "This was a wake-up call, and this gave me all of the fuel and all of the fire I needed to come into the league and dominate, so I would not change a thing."

The Browns appreciated that energy as they conducted their pre-draft evaluations of Winfrey, and they expect it to help him grow as he enters a competition with Taven Bryan, Tommy Togiai, Jordan Elliott and Sheldon Day for snaps in the rotation.