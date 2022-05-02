Position-by-position analysis following the 2022 NFL Draft

Defensive end

On the roster: Myles Garrett, Chase Winovich, Isaac Rochell, Stephen Weatherly, Curtis Weaver

Drafted: Alex Wright, Isaiah Thomas

Analysis: The Browns added two rookies to this group, with Wright, a third-round pick from UAB, possessing the best shot of cracking a role in the rotation in 2022. The Browns could still explore additions to this group via free agency, but it's chock full of veterans who could find ways to contribute. Rochell, a five-year veteran, and Weatherly, a seven-year veteran, were free-agent additions.

Defensive tackle

On the roster: Taven Bryan, Tommy Togiai, Jordan Elliott, Sheldon Day, Perrion Winfrey

Drafted: Winfrey

Analysis: Winfrey, a fourth-round pick, generated plenty of excitement around Cleveland after his electric introductory Zoom conference and will likely have a chance to at least crack a role in the interior rotation his rookie season. Togiai, a 2021 fourth-round pick, and Elliott, a 2020 third-round pick, will also have opportunities to prove they can take the next step in their development. Bryan, a 2018 first-round pick, was the lone free-agent addition to the group.

Linebacker

On the roster: Anthony Walker Jr., Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Sione Takitaki, Jacob Phillips, Tony Fields II, Willie Harvey Jr.

Drafted: N/A

Analysis: The Browns re-signed Walker at the beginning of free agency after he led the team in tackles last season. Owusu-Koramoah, a 2021 second-round pick, is a possible breakout candidate after several impressive flashes as a rookie. Phillips was positioning himself for a big role last year before a training camp injury sidelined him for all but four games. Takitaki, Fields and Harvey will all also be in the competition for rotational snaps.

Cornerback

On the roster: Denzel Ward, Greg Newsome II, Greedy Williams, AJ Green, Herb Miller

Drafted: Martin Emerson

Analysis: The Browns subtracted Troy Hill from this group on a Day 3 trade with the Rams and added Emerson, their first pick of the draft in the third-round. The group is one of the deepest on the roster, with Ward, Newsome and Williams are all capable of starting. Emerson has the potential to add his name to that list, too, as he acclimates to NFL competition.

Safety

On the roster: John Johnson III, Grant Delpit, Ronnie Harrison Jr., Nate Meadors, Richard LeCounte III

Drafted: N/A

Analysis: Harrison was re-signed this offseason, giving the Browns another year of three quality safety options they can mix through a variety of secondary packages. After missing all of his rookie season in 2020 with a torn Achilles, Delpit rebounded in a big way in 2021 with one interception, three pass breakups and 66 tackles. It's a safe bet that he'll see an even bigger role in the defense for his third NFL season.

Specialists

On the roster: Ps Corey Bojorquez, Joseph Charlton

Drafted: York