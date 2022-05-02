Position-by-position analysis following the 2022 NFL Draft

Here’s how each position looks after the Browns drafted 9 players

May 02, 2022 at 05:22 PM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

050222_RosterBreakdown

In two weeks, the Browns will take their first on-field look at the nine players they drafted in the 2022 NFL Draft. Rookie minicamp runs May 13-15 at CrossCountry Mortgage in Berea, and the Browns will have plenty of players in town looking to make a good impression to coaches and position themselves for opportunities to prove themselves even more in training camp.

The draft class is the largest the Browns have hauled in during the three years that Andrew Berry has been Executive VP of Football Ops and GM, and it comes in a year when the roster was already well-suited with veterans at just about every position. The Browns will have plenty of noteworthy competitions in training camp and hard decisions regarding roster cuts after it, but that's how every August should look for a team with Super Bowl aspirations.

We're assessing how each position looks now that we know who the rookies will be, and it's worth remembering that the Browns will continue to add to the roster over the coming weeks with undrafted free agents and possibly other veteran free agents still on the market.

Here's how things stand now:

Quarterback

On the roster: Deshaun Watson, Jacoby Brissett, Joshua Dobbs, Baker Mayfield

Drafted: N/A

Analysis: The Browns overhauled the QB room by trading for Watson, who is now under contract through 2026, and adding two veteran backups in Brissett and Dobbs. The addition of Watson could bring big changes to how the Browns operate their offense, but any adjustments will be geared toward making the most of Watson's diverse, versatile skills that have led him to three Pro Bowls.

Running back

On the roster: Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, D'Ernest Johnson, Demetric Felton, Tre Harbison, John Kelly Jr.

Drafted: Jerome Ford

Analysis: The Browns added a late-round pick to the room in Ford, who was a dominant, 1,000-yard rusher last season with Cincinnati, but Chubb and Hunt are still 1A and 1B. The position is packed with talent, and there likely will be a competition for the backup role behind Chubb and Hunt worth monitoring in training camp.

Photos: Behind the Scenes at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus

Check out photos of Browns front office staff and coaches working during the 2022 NFL Draft at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski calls third round pick David Bell during night two of the 2022 NFL Draft at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 29, 2022.
1 / 28

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski calls third round pick David Bell during night two of the 2022 NFL Draft at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 29, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
General Manager Andrew Berry speaks to the media during night two of the 2022 NFL Draft at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 29, 2022.
2 / 28

General Manager Andrew Berry speaks to the media during night two of the 2022 NFL Draft at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 29, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during night two of the 2022 NFL Draft at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 29, 2022.
3 / 28

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during night two of the 2022 NFL Draft at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 29, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Football Operations Assistant/Special Projects Joy Tapajcik during night two of the 2022 NFL Draft at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 29, 2022.
4 / 28

Football Operations Assistant/Special Projects Joy Tapajcik during night two of the 2022 NFL Draft at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 29, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
General Manager Andrew Berry speaks to the media during night two of the 2022 NFL Draft at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 29, 2022.
5 / 28

General Manager Andrew Berry speaks to the media during night two of the 2022 NFL Draft at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 29, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
General Manager Andrew Berry speaks to the media during night two of the 2022 NFL Draft at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 29, 2022.
6 / 28

General Manager Andrew Berry speaks to the media during night two of the 2022 NFL Draft at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 29, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Scouting Assistant Joe Dever during night two of the 2022 NFL Draft at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 29, 2022.
7 / 28

Scouting Assistant Joe Dever during night two of the 2022 NFL Draft at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 29, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Vice President of Player Personnel Glenn Cook and Head Coach Kevin Stefanski speak to the media during night two of the 2022 NFL Draft at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 29, 2022.
8 / 28

Vice President of Player Personnel Glenn Cook and Head Coach Kevin Stefanski speak to the media during night two of the 2022 NFL Draft at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 29, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during night two of the 2022 NFL Draft at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 29, 2022.
9 / 28

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during night two of the 2022 NFL Draft at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 29, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
General Manager Andrew Berry speaks to the media during night two of the 2022 NFL Draft at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 29, 2022.
10 / 28

General Manager Andrew Berry speaks to the media during night two of the 2022 NFL Draft at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 29, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Vice President of Player Personnel Glenn Cook and Head Coach Kevin Stefanski speak to the media during night two of the 2022 NFL Draft at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 29, 2022.
11 / 28

Vice President of Player Personnel Glenn Cook and Head Coach Kevin Stefanski speak to the media during night two of the 2022 NFL Draft at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 29, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
National Scout Charles Walls during night two of the 2022 NFL Draft at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 29, 2022.
12 / 28

National Scout Charles Walls during night two of the 2022 NFL Draft at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 29, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
General Manager Andrew Berry calls third round pick Alex Wright during night two of the 2022 NFL Draft at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 29, 2022.
13 / 28

General Manager Andrew Berry calls third round pick Alex Wright during night two of the 2022 NFL Draft at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 29, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Area Scout Dan Zegers during night two of the 2022 NFL Draft at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 29, 2022.
14 / 28

Area Scout Dan Zegers during night two of the 2022 NFL Draft at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 29, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Pro Scout Sam Deluca during night two of the 2022 NFL Draft at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 29, 2022.
15 / 28

Pro Scout Sam Deluca during night two of the 2022 NFL Draft at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 29, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Scouting Assistant Riley Hecklinski during night two of the 2022 NFL Draft at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 29, 2022.
16 / 28

Scouting Assistant Riley Hecklinski during night two of the 2022 NFL Draft at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 29, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Vice President of Player Personnel Glenn Cook and Head Coach Kevin Stefanski speak to the media during night two of the 2022 NFL Draft at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 29, 2022.
17 / 28

Vice President of Player Personnel Glenn Cook and Head Coach Kevin Stefanski speak to the media during night two of the 2022 NFL Draft at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 29, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Pro Scout Sam Deluca during night two of the 2022 NFL Draft at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 29, 2022.
18 / 28

Pro Scout Sam Deluca during night two of the 2022 NFL Draft at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 29, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Vice President of Player Personnel Glenn Cook and Head Coach Kevin Stefanski speak to the media during night two of the 2022 NFL Draft at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 29, 2022.
19 / 28

Vice President of Player Personnel Glenn Cook and Head Coach Kevin Stefanski speak to the media during night two of the 2022 NFL Draft at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 29, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during night two of the 2022 NFL Draft at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 29, 2022.
20 / 28

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during night two of the 2022 NFL Draft at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 29, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Area Scout Kathleen Wood during night two of the 2022 NFL Draft at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 29, 2022.
21 / 28

Area Scout Kathleen Wood during night two of the 2022 NFL Draft at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 29, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Scouting Assistant Riley Hecklinski during night two of the 2022 NFL Draft at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 29, 2022.
22 / 28

Scouting Assistant Riley Hecklinski during night two of the 2022 NFL Draft at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 29, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Vice President of Player Personnel Glenn Cook and Head Coach Kevin Stefanski speak to the media during night two of the 2022 NFL Draft at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 29, 2022.
23 / 28

Vice President of Player Personnel Glenn Cook and Head Coach Kevin Stefanski speak to the media during night two of the 2022 NFL Draft at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 29, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during night two of the 2022 NFL Draft at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 29, 2022.
24 / 28

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during night two of the 2022 NFL Draft at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 29, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Area Scout Zach Ayers during night two of the 2022 NFL Draft at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 29, 2022.
25 / 28

Area Scout Zach Ayers during night two of the 2022 NFL Draft at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 29, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Pro Scout Sam Deluca during night two of the 2022 NFL Draft at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 29, 2022.
26 / 28

Pro Scout Sam Deluca during night two of the 2022 NFL Draft at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 29, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Pro Scout Branden Francis during night two of the 2022 NFL Draft at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 29, 2022.
27 / 28

Pro Scout Branden Francis during night two of the 2022 NFL Draft at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 29, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Vice President of Player Personnel Glenn Cook speaks to the media during night two of the 2022 NFL Draft at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 29, 2022.
28 / 28

Vice President of Player Personnel Glenn Cook speaks to the media during night two of the 2022 NFL Draft at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 29, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Wide receiver

On the roster: Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Anthony Schwartz, Jakeem Grant, Javon Wims, Ja'Marcus Bradley

Drafted: David Bell, Michael Woods II

Analysis: Cooper is the clear-cut WR1, and training camp will likely reveal how the depth chart shakes out beneath him. Bell has a shot at earning an immediate big role if he impresses early and could be a big contributor from the slot, but the Browns also believe Peoples-Jones and Schwartz can take a big step in 2022. Grant should provide a huge boost to the return game and is also capable of being used creatively in the offense.

Tight ends

On the roster: David Njoku, Harrison Bryant, Miller Forristall, Nick Guggemos

Drafted: N/A

Analysis: The Browns didn't add a tight end in the draft, which might signal that head coach Kevin Stefanski will shift the offense away from its heavy usage of 13 personnel that has been featured heavily the last two seasons. As it stands now, Njoku should be in line for plenty of targets, and the Browns appear ready to give Bryant some of his biggest opportunities since he was drafted in the fourth round in 2020.

Tackle

On the roster: Jedrick Wills Jr., Jack Conklin, Chris Hubbard, James Hudson III, Alex Taylor, Elijah Nkansah

Drafted: N/A

Analysis: The Browns are ready to roll with Wills and Conklin, an 2020 All-Pro who missed most of 2021 due to injuries, as their starters. Hubbard returns to the Browns after he also missed nearly all of last season due to a triceps injury and will be one of the top swing tackle options. Hudson, a 2021 fourth-round pick, will also be a swing tackle candidate after showing gradual signs of improvement as a rookie.

Center

On the roster: Ethan Pocic, Nick Harris

Drafted: Dawson Deaton

Analysis: This position will likely feature one of the bigger training camp competitions between Pocic and Harris. Harris is a 2020 draft pick with two career starts and has benefitted from two years of learning behind JC Tretter, while Pocic is a five-year veteran with 40 career starts with Seattle. Deaton is a 2022 seventh-round pick who could add depth to the center and guard positions.

Guard

On the roster: Joel Bitonio, Wyatt Teller, Blake Hance, Michael Dunn, Drew Forbes, Hjalte Froholdt, David Moore

Drafted: N/A

Analysis: No changes here. Bitonio and Teller are both under contracts through 2025, while the rest of the group will jostle for backup jobs. Hance and Dunn have 10 combined starts between them, eight of which belong to Hance from 2021.

Related Links

Photos: Offseason Workouts - Phase 2 Day 1

Check out photos as players and staff work throughout the offseason

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during the first day of Phase II of the offseason on May 2, 2022.
1 / 60

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during the first day of Phase II of the offseason on May 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) during the first day of Phase II of the offseason on May 2, 2022.
2 / 60

Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) during the first day of Phase II of the offseason on May 2, 2022.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the first day of Phase II of the offseason on May 2, 2022.
3 / 60

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the first day of Phase II of the offseason on May 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during the first day of Phase II of the offseason on May 2, 2022.
4 / 60

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during the first day of Phase II of the offseason on May 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during the first day of Phase II of the offseason on May 2, 2022.
5 / 60

Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during the first day of Phase II of the offseason on May 2, 2022.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Taven Bryan (99) during the first day of Phase II of the offseason on May 2, 2022.
6 / 60

Defensive tackle Taven Bryan (99) during the first day of Phase II of the offseason on May 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center Ethan Pocic (55) during the first day of Phase II of the offseason on May 2, 2022.
7 / 60

Center Ethan Pocic (55) during the first day of Phase II of the offseason on May 2, 2022.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Running back Demetric Felton (25) during the first day of Phase II of the offseason on May 2, 2022.
8 / 60

Running back Demetric Felton (25) during the first day of Phase II of the offseason on May 2, 2022.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during the first day of Phase II of the offseason on May 2, 2022.
9 / 60

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during the first day of Phase II of the offseason on May 2, 2022.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during the first day of Phase II of the offseason on May 2, 2022.
10 / 60

Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during the first day of Phase II of the offseason on May 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) during the first day of Phase II of the offseason on May 2, 2022.
11 / 60

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) during the first day of Phase II of the offseason on May 2, 2022.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during the first day of Phase II of the offseason on May 2, 2022.
12 / 60

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during the first day of Phase II of the offseason on May 2, 2022.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jakeem Grant Sr. (9) during the first day of Phase II of the offseason on May 2, 2022.
13 / 60

Wide receiver Jakeem Grant Sr. (9) during the first day of Phase II of the offseason on May 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Chase Winovich (69) during the first day of Phase II of the offseason on May 2, 2022.
14 / 60

Defensive end Chase Winovich (69) during the first day of Phase II of the offseason on May 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) during the first day of Phase II of the offseason on May 2, 2022.
15 / 60

Safety John Johnson III (43) during the first day of Phase II of the offseason on May 2, 2022.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Pads during the first day of Phase II of the offseason on May 2, 2022.
16 / 60

Pads during the first day of Phase II of the offseason on May 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) during the first day of Phase II of the offseason on May 2, 2022.
17 / 60

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) during the first day of Phase II of the offseason on May 2, 2022.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) during the first day of Phase II of the offseason on May 2, 2022.
18 / 60

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) during the first day of Phase II of the offseason on May 2, 2022.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Taven Bryan (99) during the first day of Phase II of the offseason on May 2, 2022.
19 / 60

Defensive tackle Taven Bryan (99) during the first day of Phase II of the offseason on May 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (93) during the first day of Phase II of the offseason on May 2, 2022.
20 / 60

Defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (93) during the first day of Phase II of the offseason on May 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Chris Hubbard (74) during the first day of Phase II of the offseason on May 2, 2022.
21 / 60

Offensive tackle Chris Hubbard (74) during the first day of Phase II of the offseason on May 2, 2022.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during the first day of Phase II of the offseason on May 2, 2022.
22 / 60

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during the first day of Phase II of the offseason on May 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during the first day of Phase II of the offseason on May 2, 2022.
23 / 60

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during the first day of Phase II of the offseason on May 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Stephen Weatherly (91) during the first day of Phase II of the offseason on May 2, 2022.
24 / 60

Defensive end Stephen Weatherly (91) during the first day of Phase II of the offseason on May 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive Line Coach Chris Kiffin during the first day of Phase II of the offseason on May 2, 2022.
25 / 60

Defensive Line Coach Chris Kiffin during the first day of Phase II of the offseason on May 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during the first day of Phase II of the offseason on May 2, 2022.
26 / 60

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during the first day of Phase II of the offseason on May 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Assistant Defensive Line Coach Jordan Thomas during the first day of Phase II of the offseason on May 2, 2022.
27 / 60

Assistant Defensive Line Coach Jordan Thomas during the first day of Phase II of the offseason on May 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the first day of Phase II of the offseason on May 2, 2022.
28 / 60

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the first day of Phase II of the offseason on May 2, 2022.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during the first day of Phase II of the offseason on May 2, 2022.
29 / 60

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during the first day of Phase II of the offseason on May 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the first day of Phase II of the offseason on May 2, 2022.
30 / 60

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the first day of Phase II of the offseason on May 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during the first day of Phase II of the offseason on May 2, 2022.
31 / 60

Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during the first day of Phase II of the offseason on May 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Coach Jason Tarver during the first day of Phase II of the offseason on May 2, 2022.
32 / 60

Linebacker Coach Jason Tarver during the first day of Phase II of the offseason on May 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during the first day of Phase II of the offseason on May 2, 2022.
33 / 60

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during the first day of Phase II of the offseason on May 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Vice President of Player Personnel Glenn Cook and General Manager Andrew Berry during the first day of Phase II of the offseason on May 2, 2022.
34 / 60

Vice President of Player Personnel Glenn Cook and General Manager Andrew Berry during the first day of Phase II of the offseason on May 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Chase Winovich (69) during the first day of Phase II of the offseason on May 2, 2022.
35 / 60

Defensive end Chase Winovich (69) during the first day of Phase II of the offseason on May 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during the first day of Phase II of the offseason on May 2, 2022.
36 / 60

Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during the first day of Phase II of the offseason on May 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during the first day of Phase II of the offseason on May 2, 2022.
37 / 60

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during the first day of Phase II of the offseason on May 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Hjalte Froholdt (72) during the first day of Phase II of the offseason on May 2, 2022.
38 / 60

Offensive guard Hjalte Froholdt (72) during the first day of Phase II of the offseason on May 2, 2022.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during the first day of Phase II of the offseason on May 2, 2022.
39 / 60

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during the first day of Phase II of the offseason on May 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Drew Forbes (79) during the first day of Phase II of the offseason on May 2, 2022.
40 / 60

Offensive tackle Drew Forbes (79) during the first day of Phase II of the offseason on May 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Coach Drew Petzing and Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the first day of Phase II of the offseason on May 2, 2022.
41 / 60

Quarterback Coach Drew Petzing and Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the first day of Phase II of the offseason on May 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The team during the first day of Phase II of the offseason on May 2, 2022.
42 / 60

The team during the first day of Phase II of the offseason on May 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during the first day of Phase II of the offseason on May 2, 2022.
43 / 60

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during the first day of Phase II of the offseason on May 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during the first day of Phase II of the offseason on May 2, 2022.
44 / 60

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during the first day of Phase II of the offseason on May 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard David Moore (60) and Center Nick Harris (53) during the first day of Phase II of the offseason on May 2, 2022.
45 / 60

Offensive guard David Moore (60) and Center Nick Harris (53) during the first day of Phase II of the offseason on May 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during the first day of Phase II of the offseason on May 2, 2022.
46 / 60

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during the first day of Phase II of the offseason on May 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during the first day of Phase II of the offseason on May 2, 2022.
47 / 60

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during the first day of Phase II of the offseason on May 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Javon Wims (16) during the first day of Phase II of the offseason on May 2, 2022.
48 / 60

Wide receiver Javon Wims (16) during the first day of Phase II of the offseason on May 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Bill Willis Diversity Fellow Israel Woolfork during the first day of Phase II of the offseason on May 2, 2022.
49 / 60

Bill Willis Diversity Fellow Israel Woolfork during the first day of Phase II of the offseason on May 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jakeem Grant Sr. (9) during the first day of Phase II of the offseason on May 2, 2022.
50 / 60

Wide receiver Jakeem Grant Sr. (9) during the first day of Phase II of the offseason on May 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Nick Guggemos (48) during the first day of Phase II of the offseason on May 2, 2022.
51 / 60

Tight end Nick Guggemos (48) during the first day of Phase II of the offseason on May 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) during the first day of Phase II of the offseason on May 2, 2022.
52 / 60

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) during the first day of Phase II of the offseason on May 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during the first day of Phase II of the offseason on May 2, 2022.
53 / 60

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during the first day of Phase II of the offseason on May 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during the first day of Phase II of the offseason on May 2, 2022.
54 / 60

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during the first day of Phase II of the offseason on May 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jakeem Grant Sr. (9) during the first day of Phase II of the offseason on May 2, 2022.
55 / 60

Wide receiver Jakeem Grant Sr. (9) during the first day of Phase II of the offseason on May 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the first day of Phase II of the offseason on May 2, 2022.
56 / 60

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the first day of Phase II of the offseason on May 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during the first day of Phase II of the offseason on May 2, 2022.
57 / 60

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during the first day of Phase II of the offseason on May 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive Coordinator Alex Van Pelt during the first day of Phase II of the offseason on May 2, 2022.
58 / 60

Offensive Coordinator Alex Van Pelt during the first day of Phase II of the offseason on May 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during the first day of Phase II of the offseason on May 2, 2022.
59 / 60

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during the first day of Phase II of the offseason on May 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Assistant Offensive Line Coach Scott Peters during the first day of Phase II of the offseason on May 2, 2022.
60 / 60

Assistant Offensive Line Coach Scott Peters during the first day of Phase II of the offseason on May 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Defensive end

On the roster: Myles Garrett, Chase Winovich, Isaac Rochell, Stephen Weatherly, Curtis Weaver

Drafted: Alex Wright, Isaiah Thomas

Analysis: The Browns added two rookies to this group, with Wright, a third-round pick from UAB, possessing the best shot of cracking a role in the rotation in 2022. The Browns could still explore additions to this group via free agency, but it's chock full of veterans who could find ways to contribute. Rochell, a five-year veteran, and Weatherly, a seven-year veteran, were free-agent additions.

Defensive tackle

On the roster: Taven Bryan, Tommy Togiai, Jordan Elliott, Sheldon Day, Perrion Winfrey

Drafted: Winfrey

Analysis: Winfrey, a fourth-round pick, generated plenty of excitement around Cleveland after his electric introductory Zoom conference and will likely have a chance to at least crack a role in the interior rotation his rookie season. Togiai, a 2021 fourth-round pick, and Elliott, a 2020 third-round pick, will also have opportunities to prove they can take the next step in their development. Bryan, a 2018 first-round pick, was the lone free-agent addition to the group.

Linebacker

On the roster: Anthony Walker Jr., Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Sione Takitaki, Jacob Phillips, Tony Fields II, Willie Harvey Jr.

Drafted: N/A

Analysis: The Browns re-signed Walker at the beginning of free agency after he led the team in tackles last season. Owusu-Koramoah, a 2021 second-round pick, is a possible breakout candidate after several impressive flashes as a rookie. Phillips was positioning himself for a big role last year before a training camp injury sidelined him for all but four games. Takitaki, Fields and Harvey will all also be in the competition for rotational snaps.

Cornerback

On the roster: Denzel Ward, Greg Newsome II, Greedy Williams, AJ Green, Herb Miller

Drafted: Martin Emerson

Analysis: The Browns subtracted Troy Hill from this group on a Day 3 trade with the Rams and added Emerson, their first pick of the draft in the third-round. The group is one of the deepest on the roster, with Ward, Newsome and Williams are all capable of starting. Emerson has the potential to add his name to that list, too, as he acclimates to NFL competition.

Safety

On the roster: John Johnson III, Grant Delpit, Ronnie Harrison Jr., Nate Meadors, Richard LeCounte III

Drafted: N/A

Analysis: Harrison was re-signed this offseason, giving the Browns another year of three quality safety options they can mix through a variety of secondary packages. After missing all of his rookie season in 2020 with a torn Achilles, Delpit rebounded in a big way in 2021 with one interception, three pass breakups and 66 tackles. It's a safe bet that he'll see an even bigger role in the defense for his third NFL season.

Specialists

On the roster: Ps Corey Bojorquez, Joseph Charlton

Drafted: York

Analysis: The Browns invested a fourth-round draft pick on York and believe he could be the Browns' kicker for years to come. He has a strong leg that should help him power kicks through the swirling winds at FirstEnergy Stadium and was the top-ranked kicker of the draft class. Bojorquez was signed in free agency and has built quite the resume over the last two seasons — he's kicked the two longest punts in the league the last two years and led the NFL in punting average (50.8) in 2020.

Related Content

news

What picks do the Browns have in 2023?

The Browns will have eight picks at their disposal next season

news

Top quotes from Andrew Berry, Kevin Stefanski and Paul DePodesta following 2022 NFL Draft

Here's what Berry and Stefanski had to say about the Browns' rookie additions

news

2022 Draft Analysis: Browns patch several needs but won't stop looking for ways to improve

The Browns built their largest draft class under Andrew Berry's GM tenure, but there's still plenty of work to do in coming months

news

Cleveland Browns 2022 Draft Class

A pick-by-pick breakdown of the Browns' 2022 draft class

news

Browns select C Dawson Deaton with No. 246 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft

Dawson was a three-year starter at Texas Tech and two-time Second Team All-Big 12 selection

news

'No coffee needed': Perrion Winfrey delivers energizing introductory interview

Winfrey conducted an all-time memorable Zoom call after he was drafted 108th overall by the Browns

news

Browns select DE Isaiah Thomas with the No. 223 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft

Thomas led Oklahoma in sacks in each of the last two seasons

news

Browns select WR Michael Woods II with the No. 202 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft

Woods spent his first three college seasons at Arkansas before he transferred to Oklahoma for his senior season

news

5 things to know about K Cade York

The Browns picked the first — and top-ranked — kicker of the draft in York

news

Browns select RB Jerome Ford with the 156th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft

Ford rushed 214 times for 1,319 yards and 19 touchdowns in 2021

news

5 things to know about Perrion Winfrey

Winfrey was one of the top DT prospects of the draft class and landed in Cleveland with the 108th overall pick

Advertising