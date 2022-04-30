Social media reacts to Browns Day 2 draft picks

The Browns on Friday added their first three players of the 2022 NFL Draft class in CB Martin Emerson, DE Alex Wright and WR David Bell — all of whom were drafted in the third round.
Social media took it from there with insight, analysis and reactions about each of the picks. Here's some of the posts highlighting the Day 2 draft picks.
April 30, 2022
8️⃣9️⃣.6️⃣ - @MartyMargg1— Mississippi State Football (@HailStateFB) April 24, 2022
The second-highest coverage grade by an SEC cornerback since 2020, per @PFF_College. #HailState🐶 | #FromStateToSundays pic.twitter.com/6imfJVe9kx
New #Browns CB Martin Emerson Jr only allowed 1 catch over 25 yards all season long. pic.twitter.com/UkJelN70NQ— MoreForYouCleveland (@MoreForYou_CLE) April 30, 2022
Martin Emerson selection one with a long-term view. TBD how he helps #Browns much immediately. But could eventually develop into No. 2/3 CB alongside Ward/Newsome. Also, brings complementary skill-set, as a long, physical press corner— Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) April 30, 2022
Alex Wright grading percentiles— John Kosko (@JohnKosko3) April 30, 2022
Pass Rush Grade: 96th
True Pass Rush: 98th
w/o PA: 96th
Win %: 97th
Run D: 92nd
Run Stop %: 99th#Browns
The Cleveland Browns pick UAB Edge Alex Wright at No. 78 overall.— PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 30, 2022
23.8% pass rush win rate in 2021 (2nd highest by C-USA Edge since 2014) 🐉 pic.twitter.com/3X3uTQtB0X
#Browns DE Alex Wright had a 19.9% pressure rate and a 26.1% pass rush win rate, both numbers placed him at the top 5 at his position— MoreForYouCleveland (@MoreForYou_CLE) April 30, 2022
He is one of only 7 FBS defenders to post an 80.0+ grade against the run and the pass. pic.twitter.com/6lew18hXqS
I love this from Alex Wright #Browns https://t.co/L1pLe5DgYt— MoreForYouCleveland (@MoreForYou_CLE) April 30, 2022
The Cleveland Browns pick Purdue WR David Bell at No. 99 overall.— PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 30, 2022
FORTY-ONE contested catches since 2018 (1st among Power Five WRs) 🎩 pic.twitter.com/grYecUAyPZ
Super excited to be apart of CLEVELAND, I am ready to get to work‼️ #Browns— David Bell 3️⃣ (@DB3LL) April 30, 2022
DAVID BELL‼️‼️— Greg Newsome II (@gnewsii) April 30, 2022
David Bell’s bell chain is perfect pic.twitter.com/eWDvbr6pO2— Jordan Zirm (@JordanZirm) April 30, 2022
David Bell was one of the two guys who helped elevate Purdue the most. Love him. Nice pick.— Ken Carman (@KenCarman) April 30, 2022
Andrew Berry on David Bell: some of the best hands in this draft class and very savvy as a route runner, very nuanced and polished.— Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) April 30, 2022
Worth remembering that new Browns WR David Bell said Greg Newsome II was the toughest cornerback he's ever faced at the NFL Combine...— Anthony Poisal (@AnthonyPoisal) April 30, 2022
Now, they're teammates.https://t.co/Mnpw9k8QZV