Browns get busy on Day 2 with 3 draft picks, add to draft capital for Day 3

"We do not expect him to come in and be perfect right away," Cook said. "What we do love about him is he is big, he is long and he is physical. He will definitely come in and contribute in the run game right away. Then we can kick him inside. He did not get a ton of opportunities to do that at UAB, but we see some of that ability in him, and that will help us out on third down."

The last pick will perhaps draw the most attention from the Browns on Day 2.

Bell was one of the top receivers available for the day, and the Browns were able to grab him at No. 99. Bell topped 1,000 yards twice in three seasons at Purdue and went from Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2019, to First Team All-Big Ten in 2020, to First Team All-American in 2021.

Bell's draft stock slipped after he clocked a below-average 4.65 seconds in the 40-yard dash at the Combine, but everything else about his game is polished and ripe for the NFL level. Berry specifically called out Bell's reliable hands — he had only 11 drops mixed with 232 receptions in college — and smooth route-running as the traits that were most appealing for the Browns.

The Browns could possibly look to use Bell as a high-volume player as a rookie to pair with top veteran Amari Cooper, whom Bell said was one of the players he's studied most. Bell is capable of playing in the slot and outside and will be worth watching closely through offseason workouts.

"We thought he had some of the best hands in this draft class," Berry said. "He is also very savvy as a route runner, just very nuanced and polished and has the ability to separate. We think he's a guy who can really play both outside and inside, but we think that he can really make a living with his size, his savvy and his hands in the slot."