Browns get busy on Day 2 with 3 draft picks, add to draft capital for Day 3

The Browns added three players on Day 2 and will head into Day 3 with six more picks at their disposal

Apr 30, 2022 at 01:29 AM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

043022_Day2Sum

After they stayed quiet for Round 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Browns were plenty busy inside CrossCountry Mortgage Campus for Day 2.

Cleveland drafted three players and added an additional pick for Day 3 on Saturday after they opened the day with a trade. The Browns traded back from 44th overall to 68th overall, where they drafted their first player in CB Martin Emerson from Mississippi State. 10 picks later, they bolstered their defensive line with DE Alex Wright and closed the night on a rather loud note with WR David Bell, a First Team All-American wideout from Purdue.

Executive Vice President and GM Andrew Berry said the Browns had similar high draft grades on several of the prospects available on Day 2. That's why they initially traded back to add more draft capital for Day 3 and felt good about which prospects would be available to them in the third round.

"That decision was made because we did feel like we had a number of players who were graded similarly," Berry said. "I would say that even in this draft class, we did feel like the sweet spot was more mid-to-late second day and in the middle rounds. It is really just how the board felt at some of the different spots that we were targeting."

Photos: 3rd-Round Pick Martin Emerson Through the Years

Check out photos of Browns 2022 third round pick Martin Emerson.

Mississippi State defensive back Martin Emerson participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
1 / 10

Mississippi State defensive back Martin Emerson participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mississippi State cornerback Martin Emerson (1) celebrates with teammates after they defeated Auburn in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
2 / 10

Mississippi State cornerback Martin Emerson (1) celebrates with teammates after they defeated Auburn in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mississippi State cornerback Martin Emerson (1) warms up before an NCAA football game against Memphis on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)
3 / 10

Mississippi State cornerback Martin Emerson (1) warms up before an NCAA football game against Memphis on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

John Amis/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mississippi State defensive back Martin Emerson runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
4 / 10

Mississippi State defensive back Martin Emerson runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Mississippi State defenders Marcus Murphy (7), Martin Emerson (1) and Fred Peters (38) go after an Arkansas fumble during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
5 / 10

Mississippi State defenders Marcus Murphy (7), Martin Emerson (1) and Fred Peters (38) go after an Arkansas fumble during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mississippi State cornerback Martin Emerson (1) rests after a drill during warmups before an NCAA football game against Memphis on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)
6 / 10

Mississippi State cornerback Martin Emerson (1) rests after a drill during warmups before an NCAA football game against Memphis on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

John Amis/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks (16) tries to make a catch in front of Mississippi State defensive back Martin Emerson (1) during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
7 / 10

Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks (16) tries to make a catch in front of Mississippi State defensive back Martin Emerson (1) during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mississippi State defensive back Martin Emerson runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
8 / 10

Mississippi State defensive back Martin Emerson runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Auburn wide receiver Kobe Hudson (5) is tackled by Mississippi State cornerback Martin Emerson after a reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
9 / 10

Auburn wide receiver Kobe Hudson (5) is tackled by Mississippi State cornerback Martin Emerson after a reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mississippi State cornerback Martin Emerson (1) recovers a blocked field goal against Auburn during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
10 / 10

Mississippi State cornerback Martin Emerson (1) recovers a blocked field goal against Auburn during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Not many expected the Browns to go after a cornerback with their first draft pick, but they were attracted to the traits of Emerson and the idea of solidifying an already-strong cornerback position with more depth. He was a three-year starter at Mississippi State and was one of the tallest cornerbacks of the draft class at 6-foot-2 and 200-pounds. He constantly battled against the best receivers in the SEC — which included guys like Ja'Marr Chase, Jameson Williams, Devonte Smith and more — and has the tools to become a quality coverage player over his time in Cleveland.

Sure, the room is crowded with other top players in Denzel Ward, Greg Newsome II, Troy Hill and Greedy Williams, but injuries always seem to loom at that position. Now, the Browns have one of the deepest cornerback rooms in the AFC North, if not the whole league, and have the tools to last at the position throughout the grinds of a season.

"We love his length, his size and his ability to press," VP of Player Personnel Glenn Cook said. "Like I said, it will give us a ton of multiplicity and versatility on that side of the football so we are excited."

"But yes," head coach Kevin Stefanski, sitting to Cook's left, said, "you can never have enough corners."

Related Links

Photos: 3rd-Round Pick Alex Wright Through the Years

Check out photos of Browns 2022 third round pick Alex Wright.

UAB linebacker Alex Wright (16) during an NCAA football game against Tulane on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
1 / 9

UAB linebacker Alex Wright (16) during an NCAA football game against Tulane on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama-Birmingham defensive lineman Alex Wright (50) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
2 / 9

Alabama-Birmingham defensive lineman Alex Wright (50) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2022 National Football League
Alabama-Birmingham defensive lineman Alex Wright runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
3 / 9

Alabama-Birmingham defensive lineman Alex Wright runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama-Birmingham defensive lineman Alex Wright (50) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
4 / 9

Alabama-Birmingham defensive lineman Alex Wright (50) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2022 National Football League
Alabama-Birmingham defensive lineman Alex Wright (50) during the bench press event at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (Steve Luciano/AP Images for NFL)
5 / 9

Alabama-Birmingham defensive lineman Alex Wright (50) during the bench press event at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (Steve Luciano/AP Images for NFL)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama-Birmingham defensive lineman Alex Wright (50) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AJ Mast via AP Images)
6 / 9

Alabama-Birmingham defensive lineman Alex Wright (50) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AJ Mast via AP Images)

Ronin Group/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama-Birmingham defensive lineman Alex Wright runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
7 / 9

Alabama-Birmingham defensive lineman Alex Wright runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama-Birmingham defensive lineman Alex Wright catches a pass during a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
8 / 9

Alabama-Birmingham defensive lineman Alex Wright catches a pass during a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama-Birmingham defensive lineman Alex Wright (50) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AJ Mast via AP Images)
9 / 9

Alabama-Birmingham defensive lineman Alex Wright (50) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AJ Mast via AP Images)

Ronin Group/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The last two picks addressed positions that were considered top needs heading into the draft.

Wright is a big edge rusher who was considered to be one of the more underrated players available at the position. At 6-foot-5 and 271 pounds, Wright has the strength to push his way through blockers and can become a valuable piece of the defensive end rotation his rookie season. Further technique refinements could make him a starter.

"We do not expect him to come in and be perfect right away," Cook said. "What we do love about him is he is big, he is long and he is physical. He will definitely come in and contribute in the run game right away. Then we can kick him inside. He did not get a ton of opportunities to do that at UAB, but we see some of that ability in him, and that will help us out on third down."

The last pick will perhaps draw the most attention from the Browns on Day 2.

Bell was one of the top receivers available for the day, and the Browns were able to grab him at No. 99. Bell topped 1,000 yards twice in three seasons at Purdue and went from Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2019, to First Team All-Big Ten in 2020, to First Team All-American in 2021.

Bell's draft stock slipped after he clocked a below-average 4.65 seconds in the 40-yard dash at the Combine, but everything else about his game is polished and ripe for the NFL level. Berry specifically called out Bell's reliable hands — he had only 11 drops mixed with 232 receptions in college — and smooth route-running as the traits that were most appealing for the Browns.

The Browns could possibly look to use Bell as a high-volume player as a rookie to pair with top veteran Amari Cooper, whom Bell said was one of the players he's studied most. Bell is capable of playing in the slot and outside and will be worth watching closely through offseason workouts.

"We thought he had some of the best hands in this draft class," Berry said. "He is also very savvy as a route runner, just very nuanced and polished and has the ability to separate. We think he's a guy who can really play both outside and inside, but we think that he can really make a living with his size, his savvy and his hands in the slot."

The Browns will draft twice as many players on Day 3. They have six picks, including three in the fourth round, and will be back on the board again early in Round 4 with the third pick of the day at 108th overall. They also have picks at 119, 124, 202, 223 and 246.

Photos: 3rd-Round Pick David Bell Through the Years

Check out photos of Browns 2022 third round pick David Bell.

Purdue wide receiver David Bell (3) celebrates a touchdown with offensive lineman Spencer Holstege (75) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
1 / 10

Purdue wide receiver David Bell (3) celebrates a touchdown with offensive lineman Spencer Holstege (75) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FILE - Purdue receiver David Bell, right, catches a pass in front of Ohio State defensive back Denzel Burke during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. Bell was selected to The Associated Press All-Big Ten team in results released Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)
2 / 10

FILE - Purdue receiver David Bell, right, catches a pass in front of Ohio State defensive back Denzel Burke during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. Bell was selected to The Associated Press All-Big Ten team in results released Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Purdue wide receiver David Bell (3) runs in for a game-winning touchdown against Nebraska in the final minute of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Purdue defeated Nebraska 31-27. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
3 / 10

Purdue wide receiver David Bell (3) runs in for a game-winning touchdown against Nebraska in the final minute of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Purdue defeated Nebraska 31-27. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Purdue wide receiver David Bell (3) carries the ball against Nebraska defensive lineman Ben Stille (95) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
4 / 10

Purdue wide receiver David Bell (3) carries the ball against Nebraska defensive lineman Ben Stille (95) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Rebecca S. Gratz/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FILE - Purdue wide receiver David Bell (3) makes a catch over Nebraska safety Marquel Dismuke (9) and cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (5) on his way to an 89-yard touchdown during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., in this Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, file photo. With his knack for making the difficult catches as well as the easy ones, Bell is among the most dependable receivers in the country. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)
5 / 10

FILE - Purdue wide receiver David Bell (3) makes a catch over Nebraska safety Marquel Dismuke (9) and cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (5) on his way to an 89-yard touchdown during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., in this Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, file photo. With his knack for making the difficult catches as well as the easy ones, Bell is among the most dependable receivers in the country. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Purdue wide receiver David Bell (3) looks to elude Penn State cornerback Trent Gordon (19) in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Penn State defeated Purdue 35-7. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
6 / 10

Purdue wide receiver David Bell (3) looks to elude Penn State cornerback Trent Gordon (19) in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Penn State defeated Purdue 35-7. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Purdue wide receiver David Bell (3) is tackled by Maryland linebacker Isaiah Davis (22) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Purdue defeated Maryland 40-14. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
7 / 10

Purdue wide receiver David Bell (3) is tackled by Maryland linebacker Isaiah Davis (22) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Purdue defeated Maryland 40-14. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Purdue wide receiver David Bell (3) runs up field after catching a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
8 / 10

Purdue wide receiver David Bell (3) runs up field after catching a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Purdue wide receiver David Bell runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
9 / 10

Purdue wide receiver David Bell runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Purdue wide receiver David Bell (3) runs a drill during Purdue's football pro day in West Lafayette, Ind., Tuesday, March 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
10 / 10

Purdue wide receiver David Bell (3) runs a drill during Purdue's football pro day in West Lafayette, Ind., Tuesday, March 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

5 things to know about WR David Bell

The Browns drafted Bell with their final pick of Day 3

news

Browns select WR David Bell with No. 99 pick in 2022 NFL Draft

Bell was a First Team All-American in 2021

news

5 things to know about CB Martin Emerson

Emerson was the Browns' first pick of the 2022 NFL Draft at No. 68 overall

news

Browns select DE Alex Wright with No. 78 pick in 2022 NFL Draft

Wright recorded 11.5 sacks and 90 tackles across three seasons at UAB

news

Browns select CB Martin Emerson with No. 68 pick in 2022 NFL Draft

Emerson was a three-year starter at Mississippi State and recorded 16 career pass breakups

news

Cleveland Browns 2022 Draft Class

A pick-by-pick breakdown of the Browns' 2022 draft class

news

Browns trade 44th pick to Texans, acquire 3 picks

The Browns acquired the 68th, 108th and 124th overall selections in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Browns stand pat in Round 1 of 2022 NFL Draft

Cleveland was quiet in Round 1 but will enter Day 2 with three draft picks

news

10 players to watch during Day 2 of the NFL Draft

Several players will be available at positions of interest at No. 44 overall for the Browns

news

Cleveland Browns 2022 NFL Draft Primer: Everything you need to know

All the watching/listening info and background knowledge worth storing about the Browns ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft

news

Community events and activities from NFL Draft will 'leave a legacy' in Cleveland for years to come

The NFL Draft platform empowered the NFL, Cleveland Browns and local and national organizations to team up and create a positive impact in Northeast Ohio

Advertising