Cleveland Browns 2022 Draft Class

3rd Round - Pick 68

CB Martin Emerson - Mississippi State

Story | Photos | 5 Things to Know

Emerson, a native of Pensacola, Florida, was a three-year starter at Mississippi State and recorded 16 career pass breakups and one interception. He's a tall, rangy cornerback at 6-foot-1 and 201 pounds and had 50 tackles and three pass breakups in 2021. He led Mississippi State with 11 pass breakups in 2020.

3rd Round - Pick 78

DE Alex Wright - UAB

Story | Photos

Wright, an Elba, Alabama, recorded 12.5 sacks and 91 tackles across three seasons at UAB, including 46 tackles, 7.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in 2021. Wright, who's listed at 6-foot-5 and 270 pounds, was the Pro Football Focus Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year and a Second Team All-Conference USA selection.

