5 things to know about Perrion Winfrey

Winfrey's call was as energetic as it gets. He said the word "dawg" eight times and threw in a few bark sounds, including one resounding bark to end the call. Among his other best lines…

"I'm going to come in and work every single day until I can't work anymore. They will feel me every single day, sir. I am going to give it my all on and off the field. Anything that is a negative in my game, I will turn it into a positive by the beginning of the season."

"This is me. 100-percent concentrated. No smoke. This is how I wake up – juiced up. To be honest, I just woke up at 10:40 a.m. It's 11:30 a.m., and I'm juiced. No coffee needed."

5. And he's most fired up to play next to Myles Garrett

Winfrey gave some of his most energetic responses when he was asked about playing next to Garrett.

"I will look to the left of me, and I have No. 95 right there," he said. "Oh, it's over with. Oh, it's over with. Every third down, every second down, every first down, man, we are going to get that ball – I'm telling you."

Winfrey said he hasn't met Garrett yet, but he did meet CB Greg Newsome II from his high school days. Both players played in the Chicago area — Newsome went to Glenbard North before attending IMG Academy.