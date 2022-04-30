5 things to know about Perrion Winfrey

Apr 30, 2022 at 02:27 PM
043022_Winfrey5Things

The Browns opened Day 3 of the NFL Draft by selecting DT Perrion Winfrey with the 108th overall pick.

Here's five things to know about Cleveland's newest defensive tackle.

1. Winfrey was one of the top DT prospects of the draft class

The Athletic's Dane Brugler ranked Winfrey as the fourth-best DT prospect in his annual draft rankings, "The Beast," and Winfrey was a common prediction to head to the Browns — at 44th overall.

Not many expected Winfrey to be available come Day 3, but the Browns snatched him quickly with the third pick of the fourth round. He was the sixth defensive tackle taken in the draft and was one of the leaner prospects at the position at 6-foot-3 and 290 pounds. He was largely expected to be drafted in the second round, so the Browns might've come away with one of the top value picks of Day 3.

Photos: 4th-Round Pick Perrion Winfrey Through the Years

Check out photos of Browns 2022 fourth round pick Perrion Winfrey

National Team defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey of Oklahoma (98) runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
1 / 8

National Team defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey of Oklahoma (98) runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
National Team defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey of Oklahoma (98) in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
2 / 8

National Team defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey of Oklahoma (98) in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oklahoma defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey watches during an NCAA college football pro day, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in Norman, Okla. Winfrey did not participate due to an injury, (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
3 / 8

Oklahoma defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey watches during an NCAA college football pro day, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in Norman, Okla. Winfrey did not participate due to an injury, (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Sue Ogrocki/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
A portrait of Oklahoma defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey (23) at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
4 / 8

A portrait of Oklahoma defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey (23) at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2022 National Football League
Oklahoma defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey (23) warms up during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 5, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Kevin Sabitus via AP)
5 / 8

Oklahoma defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey (23) warms up during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 5, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Kevin Sabitus via AP)

Kevin Sabitus/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oklahoma defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
6 / 8

Oklahoma defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Oklahoma defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey (8) defends during an NCAA college football game against TCU, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas. Oklahoma won 33-14. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
7 / 8

Oklahoma defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey (8) defends during an NCAA college football game against TCU, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas. Oklahoma won 33-14. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Brandon Wade/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oklahoma defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey participates in a drill an NCAA college football practice, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
8 / 8

Oklahoma defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey participates in a drill an NCAA college football practice, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Sue Ogrocki/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

2. He gave a big boost to his stock at Senior Bowl

Winfrey was named the MVP of the Reese's Senior Bowl and displayed some of his strength and ability to make the most of a gargantuan 85-inch wingspan. He shot up draft boards as a result, and some draft analysts believe Winfrey might've had some untapped potential from his time at Oklahoma, where he recorded 17 tackles for a loss, 42 tackles and six sacks. He earned Second Team All-Big 12 honors in both of his years in the conference.

Related Links

3. He started his college career at the JUCO level

Winfrey, a native of Maywood, Illinois, was a three-star defensive tackle recruit out of Lake Park High School and the 49th recruit in the state in 2018. He received offers from Power 5 programs but wasn't expected to be a starter due to his academics, so he attended Iowa Western Community College for his first two college seasons. He made the switch to Oklahoma his junior season and was an instant-starter.

On an electric Zoom call, which we'll discuss next, Winfrey said his JUCO path fueled him even more to put the work into cracking the NFL.

"It turned me up another notch. It brought me to a place that I probably would never have been able to go to if I had not gone to JUCO. It just let me know that there is always going to be adversity in your life, and what are you going to do to let that adversity shape you? Are you going to let it shape you in a positive way or a negative way? That adversity shaped me in a positive way."

4. Winfrey is absolutely fired up to be a Brown

If you haven't watched his opening Zoom call with reporters yet, you need to watch it right now.

Winfrey's call was as energetic as it gets. He said the word "dawg" eight times and threw in a few bark sounds, including one resounding bark to end the call. Among his other best lines…

"I'm going to come in and work every single day until I can't work anymore. They will feel me every single day, sir. I am going to give it my all on and off the field. Anything that is a negative in my game, I will turn it into a positive by the beginning of the season."

"This is me. 100-percent concentrated. No smoke. This is how I wake up – juiced up. To be honest, I just woke up at 10:40 a.m. It's 11:30 a.m., and I'm juiced. No coffee needed."

5. And he's most fired up to play next to Myles Garrett

Winfrey gave some of his most energetic responses when he was asked about playing next to Garrett.

"I will look to the left of me, and I have No. 95 right there," he said. "Oh, it's over with. Oh, it's over with. Every third down, every second down, every first down, man, we are going to get that ball – I'm telling you."

Winfrey said he hasn't met Garrett yet, but he did meet CB Greg Newsome II from his high school days. Both players played in the Chicago area — Newsome went to Glenbard North before attending IMG Academy.

"We have always supported each other's careers," he said. "We have always been close friends. He texted me yesterday, and he said, 'I want you to be a dawg.' Come on now. I am a dawg now."

Related Content

news

Browns select WR Michael Woods II with the No. 202 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft

Woods spent his first three college seasons at Arkansas before he transferred to Oklahoma for his senior season

news

5 things to know about K Cade York

The Browns picked the first — and top-ranked — kicker of the draft in York

news

Browns select RB Jerome Ford with the 156th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft

Ford rushed 214 times for 1,319 yards and 19 touchdowns in 2021

news

Browns trade CB Troy Hill to Rams for 2023 fifth-round pick

Hill registered 43 tackles, two sacks and one pass breakup in 2021

news

Browns select K Cade York with the 124th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft

York converted 54 of 66 field goals in three seasons at LSU

news

Browns trade 118th overall pick to Vikings for 2022 fifth-rounder, 2023 fourth-round pick

news

Browns select DT Perrion Winfrey with the 108th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft

Winfrey was a two-time Second Team All-Big 12 selection at Oklahoma

news

Browns believe David Bell possessed 'some of the best hands in the draft class'

Bell rarely dropped passes at Purdue, where he was one of the top receivers in the Big Ten for three straight seasons

news

Social media reacts to Browns Day 2 draft picks

Here's how social media reacted to Martin Emerson, Alex Wright and David Bell being drafted to Cleveland

news

Browns get busy on Day 2 with 3 draft picks, add to draft capital for Day 3

The Browns added three players on Day 2 and will head into Day 3 with six more picks at their disposal

news

5 things to know about WR David Bell

The Browns drafted Bell with their final pick of Day 3

Advertising