5 things to know about K Cade York

The Browns picked the first — and top-ranked — kicker of the draft in York

Apr 30, 2022
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

The Browns picked the first specialist of the 2022 NFL Draft in the fourth round on Saturday by selecting K Cade York with the 124th overall pick.

Here's five things to know about Cleveland's newest kicker.

1. He was widely regarded as the best kicker in the draft class

Most draft analysts had York at No. 1 in the specialists class after he converted 54 of 66 field goals in three seasons at LSU, including 15 of 18 field goals in his final season. He was a semi-finalist for the Lou Groza award, given to the top kicker in the nation, and arguably has the strongest leg in the draft class — his career long was a 57-yard field goal, a game-winner kicked in the fog in 2020 against Florida.

That brings us to our next section.

2. He has a history of making kicks under pressure

The Florida one was his biggest, but he's also made several other big kicks that defined his climb up draft boards.

York kicked the three longest field goals in LSU history and converted 15 of 19 field goals of 50 or more yards in his career, which is also a program record. He completed most of them in the big, loud and intimidating stadiums in the SEC and is ranked second in LSU history with 54 career field goals.

York mentioned his freshman season as one of his best examples of kicking under pressure. The Tigers won the National Championship that year, and York won and held onto the starting kicker job by converting 21 of 27 field goals and 89 of 93 extra points.

"That is the biggest thing I changed in college my freshman year was improving that mental game," he said. "It's not necessarily trying to eliminate pressure because one of my favorite quotes is 'Pressure is a privilege.' It's just knowing that you are going to have times when you feel pressure, but it's making sure that your body can take over, you go back to muscle memory in those moments and your mind does not take over."

3. York is the highest-drafted kicker since 2016

The last kicker to be drafted as high as York was Roberto Aguayo in 2016.

The Browns, of course, believe York will have a much different career trajectory than Aguayo, who lasted only one season with the Buccaneers. The Browns did extensive work and had plenty of internal discussions about York's mental toughness, and the organization was aligned in deeming him fit for an early Day 3 pick.

"(Special teams coordinator Mike Priefer) obviously spent a good amount of time with him in the process," Director of Player Personnel Dan Saganey said. "In general, it's kind of a combination of talent with mental makeup. This is a guy who kicked in a lot of big games for LSU at a high-powered program where every game is a huge game down there every week, and he made a lot of kicks. When you combine that with the talent, that is something that we were really excited to get here."

4. He has a soccer background

A lot of kickers normally do. York said he switched to football when he was 16 or 17 and quickly ascended the college recruit rankings.

"I ended up getting ranked pretty high as a kicker," he said. "In a matter of a few months, I was committed to LSU."

5. He's ready to learn how to deal with that Lake Erie wind

It's been a problem for nearly all kickers in the past — save for Phil Dawson — and York is confident that he can learn how to cope with it.

The wind is particularly problematic in the colder months and can constantly change direction on gameday, but a strong leg that can punch the ball through it will help. There's no question from the Browns and York himself that he can beat it.

"I've heard the stories about the wind and stuff like that, but really you just have to be able to strike the ball well, learn about the wind and go in there and figure it out," he said. "I'm excited to get down there and start getting to work."

