2022 Draft Analysis: Browns patch several needs but won't stop looking for ways to improve

Several of the players the Browns picked in 2022 will have a real chance of carving big roles as rookies.

WR David Bell is certainly one of them. The Browns added the Purdue product with the 99th overall pick on Day 2 and envision him as a player capable of handling both slot and outside duties. Bell was one of the most sure-handed receivers in the nation for three years with the Boilermakers and had just a 4.7 percent drop rate. A below-average 4.65-second time at the 40-yard dash at the Combine might've bumped him down draft boards, but Berry said the Browns didn't alter their evaluation of Bell as a result of the time.

The tape and production were strong enough, and if Bell performs well in training camp, it's possible he's given a big role in the offense early in his first season.

"We thought he had some of the best hands in this draft class," Berry said. "He is also very savvy as a route runner, just very nuanced and polished and has the ability to separate. We think he is a guy who can really play both outside and inside, but we think that he can really make a living with his size, his savvy and his hands in the slot. We are excited to get to work with him."

The biggest position the Browns addressed in the draft was defensive line, where they added three total players with DE Alex Wright (78th overall), DT Perrion Winfrey (108th overall) and DE Isaiah Thomas (EDGE). Winfrey, the Browns first pick of Day 3, was considered a top interior prospect of the whole draft class and might be one of the top picks the Browns made in terms of value. Wright, a 6-foot-7, 270-pound talent from UAB, also carries big upside and could become more than a quality rotational piece for the Browns as he continues to expand his pass rush arsenal.

Time will tell if the Browns plan to add more players to both the interior and edge between now and training camp, but Cleveland now has three new players at or under the age of 23 — Wright and Winfrey are both 21, and Thomas is 23 — to develop over the next few seasons and hopefully solidify a D-line that has featured several new starters next to All-Pro DE Myles Garrett the last two years.