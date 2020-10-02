Browns Mailbag: What's the ceiling for the Nick Chubb-Kareem Hunt tandem?

Is Ronnie Harrison the starter once he gets a full understanding of the playbook? — Alexander B., Cleveland

That's yet to be determined as Harrison continues to get up to speed with the new defense he's now a part of. Through the first three games, Karl Joseph and Andrew Sendejo have played nearly every snap at the two safety positions.

Harrison has played a handful of snaps in the Browns' first three games, including seven this past week against Washington. Though he missed practice Thursday with an illness, Harrison was a full participant Friday and is expected to contribute Sunday in Dallas.

"It has been great to get Ronnie here," said Browns pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach Jeff Howard. "What I think about Ronnie is you could tell he really loves football. He has been a winner. He knows how to win with his time in Alabama. What is striking to me is how much effort and time he puts into his craft, and it is meaningful to him. We are going to continue to work with him and kind of work with that piece week to week to week. But I am encouraged with his development and glad he is here."

With Greedy Williams out, Kevin Johnson just returning and Denzel Ward questionable, is there any chance to bring A.J. Green up off the practice squad? — Brent B., Little Rock, Arkansas