Injury Report: Browns list 6 as questionable, rule out 3 vs. Cowboys

The Browns on Friday listed six players, including Pro Bowlers Joel Bitonio, Olivier Vernon, Kareem Hunt and Denzel Ward, as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
All four players, though, were limited participants at Friday's practice, as the Browns went through their final on-field preparations before making the trip to Dallas.
Bitonio (back), Hunt (groin) and Ward (groin) and Vernon (abdomen) join LB Jacob Phillips (knee) and C Nick Harris (illness) as questionable for the game. CB Greedy Williams (shoulder), DE Adrian Clayborn (hip) and LB Tae Davis (elbow) have been ruled out.
Bitonio, Hunt and Ward did not participate in Wednesday's practice but saw a gradual return to action throughout the week. Bitonio and Ward were limited participants Thursday and Friday while Hunt returned Friday.
Vernon and Phillips have missed the past two games with their injuries. They were limited participants throughout the week. Harris did not participate Friday because of an illness.
Williams, who has been a limited participant at practice for the past two weeks, will miss his fourth straight game to start the season. Clayborn will miss his first after playing a limited number of snaps in the past two games. Davis suffered his injury in last week's win over Washington.
