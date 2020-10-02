What the Cowboys are saying about the Browns

As the days wind down before the Browns' matchup Sunday with the Cowboys, we're checking out what they're saying in Dallas about the game.
I think we all have to be realistic and practical. We've got Tyron coming back off his situation. We'll see how he practices. Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy on the status of All-Pro LT Tyron Smith
We have a lot of weapons at every position and a lot of guys who can do a lot with the ball. "That's really exciting. We have to handle our part, take care of the ball, and good things will happen. Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott, who has 219 yards and 3 TDs this season
It's not like he's going to come off free. We've got to make sure we get a hand on him and protect. Those guys will do that, and that's what I mean by trusting my offensive line of doing their job. I know he does a good job of getting back there, and when he's back there he likes to go for the ball in the quarterback's hands. It's important I keep good ball security. QB Dak Prescott on preparing for Myles Garrett
Physical, dominant, hard-nosed, they don't care who they're playing. They're going to run the ball. That's their mentality. Going into this game, we know what we're up against. We're looking forward to grinding. LB Jaylon Smith on the Browns' ground attack
There's clearly an emphasis of running the ball with two dynamic backs and then you can see a common thread with the pass concepts they're using based on Kevin's time in Minnesota. It's like all of us. You get in a room with a new staff, you have experience throughout your coaching staff and listen to ideas. For example, Baker Mayfield's footwork from last year to this year is different. It's very similar to what I was taught in Green Bay so you're seeing that influence there. You pay attention to those things, but at the end of the day it's about their scheme and how they use their players. McCarthy on what he sees from the Browns offense
He's definitely a guy you circle on the game plan when you look at it. Obviously he's big, physical, has all the traits of an elite defensive end. We've got to be on our A game when he lines up across from you. Definitely a guy you circle when you look at the lineup. Cowboys OL Zack Martin on Garrett