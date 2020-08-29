Fresh Takes: On-Field Observations from Day 12 of Training Camp

It will be the first practice away from Berea during this once-in-a-lifetime preseason. Though the location will be different, coach Kevin Stefanski said Sunday's practice will be just that — a practice — with some competitive periods at the end. Another session scheduled for later next week will be much more game-like.

"What we want to do is kind of get in there, get our uniforms on and get what it feels like coming out of that locker room. Some guys, myself included, have not spent a lot of time in that building so that is kind of what we are thinking," Stefanski said. "The second time we get in there, we will really use it as a dress rehearsal, both literally with them wearing the uniforms but we will have headsets on, the scoreboard and all of that. Just use that as a dress rehearsal both for our staff and for our players."