Fresh Takes: On-Field Observations from Day 12 of Training Camp

The rains finally ceased and the Browns practiced Saturday in temperate conditions on their well-drained practice fields in Berea.
Here's the latest from Practice No. 12.
1. Road Trip … Sort Of
The Browns left the pads in the locker room and worked on a number of situations at Saturday's practice as they prepared for a big Sunday road trip to ... FirstEnergy Stadium.
It will be the first practice away from Berea during this once-in-a-lifetime preseason. Though the location will be different, coach Kevin Stefanski said Sunday's practice will be just that — a practice — with some competitive periods at the end. Another session scheduled for later next week will be much more game-like.
"What we want to do is kind of get in there, get our uniforms on and get what it feels like coming out of that locker room. Some guys, myself included, have not spent a lot of time in that building so that is kind of what we are thinking," Stefanski said. "The second time we get in there, we will really use it as a dress rehearsal, both literally with them wearing the uniforms but we will have headsets on, the scoreboard and all of that. Just use that as a dress rehearsal both for our staff and for our players."
2. The Kicks Were Good
The Browns ended Saturday's practice with field goals, and Austin Seibert knocked them all through the uprights during a successful period. His eighth and final make appeared to be from 50+ yards.
This has been a much different training camp for Seibert than the one he experienced as a rookie. After trading makes and misses in an up and down competition with Greg Joseph last year, Seibert has been all alone this year as the Browns' only kicker.
Seibert — who was 25-of-29 on field goals and 30-of-35 on extra points as a rookie — arrived for camp in noticeably improved physical shape. He said he's taken advantage of all of the resources Cleveland has provided, including work with a team psychologist, nutritionist and additional focus on his recovery from kicking sessions.
"I'm feeling great right now, leg's feeling really fresh," Seibert said in a recent interview on "Browns Live: Training Camp."
"I cut some fat and I'm feeling really energetic … Old Seibert was a little heftier."
One thing, though, has remained the same. Seibert is working with the same battery that got him through his rookie season with P Jamie Gillan as his holder and Charley Hughlett as the long snapper.
"It's been good," Seibert said. "We're smooth like butter right now."
3. Here and There
- DE Adrian Clayborn returned to practice after missing most of this week with an injured groin. LB B.J. Goodson (personal), T Chris Hubbard (ankle), CB Kevin Johnson (liver), CB M.J. Stewart Jr. (hamstring), C JC Tretter (knee), CB Greedy Williams (shoulder) and LB Mack Wilson (knee) did not practice.
- One week from Saturday, the Browns will be required to cut their 80-man roster down to 53 players. Unique to this season, the team will be able to field a practice squad that can have as many as 16 players.