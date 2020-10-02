Myles Garrett says Browns are 'hungry to keep the success going' vs. Cowboys

Myles Garrett isn't placing any additional pressure on himself in his first trip back home since making it to the NFL.

Garrett, the Browns' fourth-year defensive end, grew up just a few miles from the spacious confines of AT&T Stadium. Playing close to home has always been a treat — he played at the stadium three times as a defensive stud at Texas A&M and once as a high school player — but he hasn't played in the building since becoming the first overall pick in 2017.

He knows it's a stadium built for big games, which the Browns have Sunday in a Week 4 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, but his approach isn't changing.

"Other than it being a Dallas game and for me to be able to go back home, I don't give it more importance than it is," Garrett said. "They're a good team, and we're a good team. We'll have to settle this, and that's how it is every week."

Garrett said he'll have a group of friends and family in attendance, but his eyes will be fixated on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott. Prescott has thrown for 922 yards in the last two weeks. Elliott, meanwhile, has rushed for 219 yards and three touchdowns on the season.