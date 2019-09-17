Monday Morning Snap Counts

Snap Count Review: Injuries test Browns' depth on offense, defense

Sep 17, 2019 at 09:42 AM
Gribble_Andrew-square-051419
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

We're breaking down who played how much the day after Cleveland's 23-3 victory over the New York Jets on Monday Night Football.

-- Without Damarious Randall, the Browns doled out big playing time to safeties Jermaine Whitehead and Eric Murray. Whitehead was on the field for all 68 defensive snaps while Murray played 42.

-- LB Joe Schobert and CB Denzel Ward also played every defensive snap while Greedy Williams missed just one.

Photos: Week 2 - Browns at Jets Game Action

-- The Browns utilized their backup defensive ends much more this week than they did in the season opener. Chris Smith was on the field for 26 snaps while Chad Thomas played 19.

-- Rookies Mack Wilson (11) and Sheldrick Redwine (8) played the first defensive snaps of their NFL careers.

-- TE Demetrius Harris played 54 snaps. David Njoku (10) went out with a concussion in the first quarter.

-- Jarvis Landry was on the field for all but one snap. Odell Beckham Jr. played 63 of a possible 69.

-- Without Rashard Higgins, Damion Ratley (42) saw the biggest increase in playing time.

-- WR Taywan Taylor (18) and TE Ricky Seals-Jones (3) saw their first action as Browns after being inactive Week 1.

Click the link below to get the full breakdown.

