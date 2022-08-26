The Winning Mix: 3 keys for success against the Bears

1. Efficiency with Jacoby

One of the biggest things the Browns have wanted to see every week of the preseason has been a smooth, efficient operation on offense. Now, they'll look to see that from Brissett, who is set to be their starter for the first 11 games of the regular season.

Brissett, a seventh-year veteran, was signed to the Browns because of his history of being able to step in and start on short notice and run the offense at a steady pace. He's done a serviceable job of protecting the football and has thrown 36 touchdowns and only 17 interceptions in 1,208 career pass attempts, and he's been working toward establishing chemistry with each of the top Browns receivers since he began taking first team reps a week ago. The Browns want to see some of that progress show up Saturday.

2. A big game from a WR

Whether it's Brissett at QB or Joshua Dobbs or Josh Rosen, the Browns also would love to see someone from the receiver room step up with a big game. There hasn't been a ton of clarity from training camp and preseason practices over who will be relied on after Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones at the position, and a steady performance from the likes of David Bell, or Anthony Schwartz would certainly be welcomed as the offense looks to build some momentum heading into Week 1. The same could be said for any of the other receivers — Ja'Marcus Bradley, Javon Wims, Mike Harley Jr., Daylen Baldwin, Easop Winston — as the Browns look to solidify roles at wide receiver.

3. Answers at other position battles

In addition to wide receiver, the Browns will have to make potentially tough decisions on who to keep at defensive end, tight end and safety.

At defensive end, Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney and third-round rookie Alex Wright, who looked strong in joint practices against the Eagles last week, will anchor the top of the room, but who among Isaac Rochell, seventh-round rookie Isaiah Thomas, fourth-year veteran Chase Winovich and Curtis Weaver will join them? The fourth and likely final safety spot will come down between 2021 sixth-rounder Richard LeCounte III, Jovante Moffatt and undrafted rookie D'Anthony Bell, who has looked strong in the preseason. At tight end, Miller Forristall, Nakia Griffin-Stewart, Zaire Mitchell-Paden and Nick Guggemos are all competing for the third role on the depth chart.