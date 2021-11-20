The Winning Mix: 3 keys to a victory over the Detroit Lions

2. Tight Coverage and Good Tackling

This is the week for the Browns corners, linebackers and safeties to buckle up their chin straps because they will be busy not only covering, but tackling early and often against the Lions. First of all, the Lions are coming off a game against the Steelers in which they ran for a season-high 229 yards on 5.9 yards per carry. The Steelers aided the Lions rushing attack by missing a whopping 10 tackles in that overtime tie. The Browns must tackle cleanly and consistently against the Lions who will continually try to get the ball quickly to their playmakers, most notably, RB D'Andre Swift.

Swift is the top weapon in the Detroit attack and a true dual-threat running back who can hurt you as not only a runner, but as a receiver. He has 839 total yards this year, split evenly with 419 coming as a rusher and 420 as a receiver. Swift leads all running backs with 50 receptions on the year and is third in the NFL behind receivers Cooper Kupp and Deebo Samuel with 448 yards after the catch. Swift has already forced 17 missed tackles as a receiver, and the simple fact that he has more yards after the catch than total receiving yards tells you just how dangerous he is with the ball in his hands. Accounting for Swift and getting him to the ground quickly is a must this week.

As a team, the Lions lead the NFL in percentage of yards gained after the catch at 61.1 percent, so swarming to the ball and tackling is more important against this team than any other in the league. The Lions also lead the NFL in catches by running backs and are second with 127 total catches among their running backs and tight ends, which are led by T.J. Hockenson (48 receptions for 448 yards and two touchdowns). This is not a team to fear at the wideout position, which is not heavily involved in the passing game and has accounted for just over 100 yards and less than half of a touchdown per game.