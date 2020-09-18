Snap Count Review: Two Browns Iron Men play all 92 defensive snaps

We're breaking down who played how much in Thursday night's big win over the Bengals.

— The Browns' defense was on the field for a whopping 92 plays. It was a testament to their efforts that they were able to limit the Bengals to just 353 yards. Two Browns, LB B.J. Goodson and S Andrew Sendejo, were on the field for every single one of those plays.

"The defense is exhausted, but they kept coming at them," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said after the game.

— Not to be overlooked, CBs Denzel Ward and Terrance Mitchell each missed just one snap. S Karl Joseph missed just six.