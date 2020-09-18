Snap Count Review: Two Browns Iron Men play all 92 defensive snaps

We're breaking down who played how much in Thursday night's big win over the Bengals.
— The Browns' defense was on the field for a whopping 92 plays. It was a testament to their efforts that they were able to limit the Bengals to just 353 yards. Two Browns, LB B.J. Goodson and S Andrew Sendejo, were on the field for every single one of those plays.
"The defense is exhausted, but they kept coming at them," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said after the game.
— Not to be overlooked, CBs Denzel Ward and Terrance Mitchell each missed just one snap. S Karl Joseph missed just six.
— With multiple injuries hampering the defensive line, Myles Garrett was utilized on 81 snaps. Porter Gustin filled in for an injured Adrian Clayborn and played 63 snaps while Joe Jackson, who was claimed at the end of the preseason and inactive last week against the Ravens, played 31 snaps.
— Veteran LB Malcolm Smith saw his workload increase in a big way with Jacob Phillips sidelined. He played 56 snaps.
— Sheldon Richardson, who was all over the field in one of his best games yet with the Browns, played 67 snaps.
— Talk about making the most of your snaps: Kareem Hunt finished with 10 carries, 86 yards and two catches for 15 yards and a combined two touchdowns, all while playing just 20 snaps.
— Nick Chubb played 36 snaps and touched the ball on 23 of them.
— The Browns needed Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry on the field for 39 and 35 snaps, respectively.
— FB Andy Janovich saw his workload increase in a big way from Week 1. He went from nine snaps against the Ravens to 22 on Thursday.
— TE Austin Hooper was on the field for all but one of Cleveland's 58 offensive plays. Harrison Bryant played 30.
