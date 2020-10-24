The Winning Mix: 3 key ingredients for a Browns victory over the Cincinnati Bengals 

3. Quick start followed by a full 60-minute performance

The Browns are 2-0 this year when they strike first on the scoreboard and are 4-0 when leading at halftime. Getting out to a quick start always sets the team on the right course, and that is especially true in the division, where the Browns are 1-2 this year and have not scored first in any of the three games. They were able to overcome that against the Bengals, answering an early Cincinnati field goal with a Chubb touchdown to take a 7-3 lead; one they would not relinquish all game.

The Browns have yet to play a complete 60-minute game as a team, but that is especially true on the offensive side of the ball. Through six games, the Browns point breakdown by quarter is as follows: First Quarter: 23, Second Quarter: 79, First Half Total: 102, Third Quarter: 24, Fourth Quarter: 37 and Second Half Total: 61.

The Browns need to be a faster starting offense right out of the gates and a better second half team, which will allow them to fully control games against teams they should beat, while being able to come from behind in the second half when necessary.

Defensively, the points allowed by quarter breaks down like this: First Quarter: 51, Second Quarter: 41, First Half Total: 92, Third Quarter: 40, Fourth Quarter: 55, and Second Half Total: 95.