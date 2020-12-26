The Winning Mix: 3 key ingredients for a Browns victory over the New York Jets

The Browns turned in a workman-like, surgical performance on Sunday Night Football to defeat the New York Giants, 20-6, on Sunday Night Football. It was an incredibly poised performance by the Browns to bounce back from a heartbreaking Monday Night loss to the Ravens and deliver such a stress-free, 10th win of the season.

With the playoff race in the AFC remaining incredibly tight, the Browns know they need to maintain their focus and secure one more victory in their second trip to MetLife Stadium in as many weeks when they take on the 1-13 New York Jets.

It has been a year to forget for the Jets, but they ended their winless season with a 23-20 road win over the playoff-bound Los Angeles Rams. The Jets avoided the ignominy of a winless season and definitely got the attention of the Browns with their commanding performance against the Rams. The Jets have played their opponents close more often than not, and while they are injury-depleted and struggling mightily on both sides of the ball, the Browns can not, and will not, take them lightly.

They just have to follow the Winning Mix to lock in lucky win No. 11.

1. Be The Browns

The Browns have been far better than the Jets in every respect and need to follow the adapted words of the philosopher poet Ty Webb and just simply, "Be the Browns." Just be the Browns who race out to quick leads and impose their will on their opponents. Be the Browns who are 9-0 when leading at halftime. Be the Browns who run the ball more effectively than any team in the league when both Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt are on the field. Be the Browns who have thrown for more than 300 yards and 2.5 touchdowns per game over the last four games. Be the Browns who get after the quarterback and generate turnovers on defense. Be the Browns that are laser-focused, just like their head coach Kevin Stefanski. Be the Browns who have one goal: go 1-0 this week.