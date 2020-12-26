What They're Saying

What the Jets are saying about the Browns

Cleveland is looking for its 11th win of 2020 on Sunday

Dec 26, 2020 at 08:48 AM
As the days wind down before the Browns' matchup Sunday with the Jets, we're checking out what they're saying in East Rutherford, New Jersey, about the game.

He's a real good player, really explosive. He has different tools in his toolbox, he does different things, so there's a lot of things I've got to key in on, hone in on, try to find a slight bit of weakness to give myself the advantage. Jets rookie LT Mekhi Becton on his upcoming matchup with Myles Garrett

Mekhi Becton on Jets Role: 'I Want to Have Everything on My Shoulders'

Myles Garrett is, to me, the most complete pass rusher in the game. He's a guy who can beat you with size, speed, strength, athleticism. I think he poses a problem for Becton because he's not just one dimensional. He's a guy who can do multiple things. He can long arm him, he's great with his hands, he can bend at the hips and he's explosive and powerful. Call it the clash of the Titans. Former Jets LB Bart Scott

3 Matchups to Watch: Jets vs. Browns

I mean those two guys are playing really well. Obviously, Coach (Bill) Callahan being there, I don’t know if there’s a run offense that I’ve seen him be a part of where you’re not talking about how effective the run game is. It just seems to be consistent wherever he goes. That’s probably why he’s, if not the best, one of the best ones in the league. Jets Head Coach Adam Gase on RBs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt
I think him and Jarvis (Landry) have a really good connection going on right now. I know last year, when Odell (Beckham) and Jarvis are both out there, that’s problematic for a defense as well. With Odell kind of since he’s been out for a while, they haven’t had like a huge drop off, which was sometimes you’re never really sure how that’s going to go. I think they’ve done a good job of just trying to get everybody in the mix. Gase on Baker Mayfield

Adam Gase Press Conference - Dec. 23

Their defense has been making plays. We've got our hands full but we're excited for the opportunity. Jets QB Sam Darnold

QB Sam Darnold Press Conference - Dec. 24

Quinnen's a big, big part of what we do. We depend on him to be dynamic inside. We're going to miss him big time. To face this running game, these guys are pretty much the best in the league at what they do ... it's going to be a challenge. Jets Interim Defensive Coordinator Frank Bush on the loss of DT Quinnen Williams

Jets Interim Defensive Coordinator Frank Bush Press Conference - Dec. 24

