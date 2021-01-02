The Winning Mix: 3 key ingredients for a Browns victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers

The stage is set.

It is the 10-5 Cleveland Browns against the 12-3 AFC North Champion Steelers on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium with a chance to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2002. The formula for the Browns is simple: Win and you're in the 2020 playoffs. When I asked Kevin Stefanski what it would mean to win this game, he simply replied, "it means we get to keep playing." You have to love that singular focus from your head coach, and there is no doubt he is correct. The playoffs have come early to Cleveland, as the stakes could not possibly be higher.

On the other side of the ball, the Steelers have clinched the AFC North and are locked into the 3-seed (at worst) in the AFC playoff picture. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin has already announced he will be sitting QB Ben Roethlisberger and C Maurkice Pouncey as well as defensive stars T.J. Watt and Cam Heyward. More of the top Steelers could be getting the day off as the week progresses, but, frankly for the Browns, this game is all about them. The Browns need to come out fast and execute to secure the all-important reward for a wonderful season with a playoff berth.

How they achieve that can be found below in this week's Winning Mix.

1. Get out to a fast start

In the first meeting against the Steelers, the Browns threw a pick-six on their opening possession and quickly found themselves in a double-digit hole. As this week's Matchup to Watch illustrated, the turnover battle has a direct correlation to the Browns' success in 2020. A quick start in the first half also has a direct correlation to the Browns' propensity to come away victorious this season as well. The Browns have not lost a single game when leading at the half this year and are 9-0 when they take the lead into intermission.