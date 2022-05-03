By the Numbers: The top numbers that define the Browns 2022 draft class

The Browns added nine players to their roster in the 2022 NFL Draft, which stands as their largest draft class under Executive VP of Football Ops and GM Andrew Berry since he became GM in 2020.

We're breaking down the most notable numbers about the class, which will be together at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus for the first time for rookie minicamp May 13-15.

4 - The amount of players drafted on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball. Also of note: Two of those picks were used at defensive end, and two of those picks were used at wide receiver.

16 - Total pass breakups collected over 36 career games by third-round CB Martin Emerson. 11 of them were tallied in 2020, when he led Mississippi State with 11 PBUs.

12.5 - Sacks collected over a three-year period from third-round DT Alex Wright, who was a Second Team-All Conference USA selection in 2021 from UAB.

2,935 - The amount of total receiving yards third-round WR David Bell accumulated over three seasons at Purdue. The number is higher than all but one (Jalen Tolbert) of the career receiving totals of the 14 receivers selected ahead of him.