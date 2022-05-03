By the Numbers: The top numbers that define the Browns 2022 draft class

The Browns added nine players to their roster in the 2022 NFL Draft, which stands as their largest draft class under Executive VP of Football Ops and GM Andrew Berry since he became GM in 2020.
We're breaking down the most notable numbers about the class, which will be together at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus for the first time for rookie minicamp May 13-15.
4 - The amount of players drafted on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball. Also of note: Two of those picks were used at defensive end, and two of those picks were used at wide receiver.
16 - Total pass breakups collected over 36 career games by third-round CB Martin Emerson. 11 of them were tallied in 2020, when he led Mississippi State with 11 PBUs.
12.5 - Sacks collected over a three-year period from third-round DT Alex Wright, who was a Second Team-All Conference USA selection in 2021 from UAB.
2,935 - The amount of total receiving yards third-round WR David Bell accumulated over three seasons at Purdue. The number is higher than all but one (Jalen Tolbert) of the career receiving totals of the 14 receivers selected ahead of him.
11 - Total career drops from Bell, which is worth highlighting because he caught 232 passes, giving him an excellent drop percentage of 4.7 percent.
Check out photos of Browns front office staff and coaches working during the 2022 NFL Draft at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus
81.8 - The field-goal percentage of fourth-round K Cade York, who converted 54 of 66 attempts in three seasons at LSU.
15 - York was 15-for-19 in kicks of 50 or more yards with the Tigers. His longest was a 57-yard game-winner kicked against No. 6 Florida in 2020.
6 - The amount of sacks fourth-round DT Perrion Winfrey totaled over two seasons at Oklahoma, where he was a two-time Second Team All-Big 12 selection.
8 - The amount of times Winfrey said the word "dawg" in his electric introductory press conference on Zoom.
19 - Touchdowns scored by fifth-round RB Jerome Ford last season, matching a Cincinnati record and placing him seventh in the FBS. He also rushed for 1,319 yards, a program record and most in the American Athletic Conference.
2 - Players drafted who participated in the Senior Bowl — Winfrey and Ford.
2008 - The last time the Browns didn't make a selection until the third round was in 2008.
3 - The amount of trades the Browns made throughout the draft. Two of them were strictly involving picks, and the other was a deal that sent CB Troy Hill to the Rams for a 2023 fifth-rounder.
8 - The amount of picks the Browns have heading into 2023.