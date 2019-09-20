Matchup to Watch: Browns DBs vs. Rams WRs

Matchup to Watch: Rams receivers vs. Browns defensive backs

A quick look at the Browns' injury report reveals some major names who are either out (safety Damarious Randall, for one) or are questionable with at least semi-serious concern attached to them. Cornerbacks Denzel Ward and Greedy Williams — Cleveland's starting tandem — were late additions to the report on Thursday with hamstring injuries and did not participate Friday, calling their status into question.

Their replacements would presumably be Terrance Mitchell, who is essentially another No. 2 corner, and T.J. Carrie, who has seen most of his activity in the slot. Both are veterans who are capable of stepping in and performing, but they're facing quite a challenge this week.

The Los Angeles Rams are one of the NFL's leading offenses in both statistics and imagination. Wunderkind head coach Sean McVay captivated the nation early in his tenure with the Rams and has only built upon it with his ambitious offensive schemes. He might get a bit of a break thanks to the Browns' health issues, something he already didn't need to begin with.